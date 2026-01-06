His Girlfriend Wanted To Adopt A Puppy But He’s Seriously Allergic, So He Said No. But Now She’s Calling Him A Liar.

Dogs can make great pets, but when you are in a relationship, you need to make sure everyone wants one before you adopt.

What would you do if your girlfriend really wanted a puppy, but you were seriously allergic to them, so you said no?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and now his girlfriend is upset and saying that he is lying and will be fine.

AITA for refusing to adopt a puppy? My (19M) girlfriend (18F) of 2 years has been begging to adopt a puppy into our apartment we live in.

Dogs are a huge responsibility.

She’s a huge dog lover especially when it comes to small little puppies and has been talking about how getting a pet as extra company would be nice. She has been slightly hinting the fact she wants a pet, specifically a puppy around the household for the past couple of weeks and only now has she brought up the fact she had recently went to a pet adoption center and saw this one puppy she felt really connected too.

Getting a pet is something everyone in the house needs to be on board with.

She decided to talk about it with me first about adopting the puppy but I kindly refused and she got mad saying how I was selfish and that I hate dogs, or pets in general.

If he is allergic, then that should be an obvious no pets rule.

Now I will say I’m not a pet person but that is because I have a serious allergy to pets. I do find them cute but I can’t risk being near any of them. I told her about it and she insists that I’m lying just so she would ‘feel bad’ for me and that it was a cheap excuse.

There are bigger issues with this relationship.

I was bamboozled to think that my own girlfriend of 2 years wouldn’t believe me and think I’m pretending to be allergic to pets. She adds on saying that if I really was allergic to pets, I would have told her before we started dating but what reason was there to tell her when the conversation was never really brought up about it?

Man, those are some huge red flags.

After we argued for quite some time, she decided to just give in, supposedly believing my ‘lie’ and said that even if I were to be allergic to pets, it isn’t a ‘big deal’ anyway and I’d probably be fine. Little does she know, the last time I was around dogs was when I was 11 visiting a friend’s house and their dog was all over me and I got a serious allergic reaction and had to be sent to the hospital.

If it is in a cage all the time, you shouldn’t even have the dog.

She kept finding ways to convince me by saying she’ll have the puppy in a cage at all times, or have its own area to roam. AITA for refusing to let my girlfriend adopt a puppy?

There is no way I would give in and have a dog in this situation, and his girlfriend is out of line for even asking.

Let’s take a look at some of the top comments and see what they have to say.

She sounds very immature.

This commenter says there is blame on both sides.

100% agree with this comment.

He should have told her.

Yeah, that is abusive.

This relationship is doomed to fail.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.