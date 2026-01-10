Hungry Passenger Ate Her Preordered Vegetarian Meal On A Flight, But Her Seatmate Accused Her Of Being Rude For Not Waiting

It’s always surprising when a stranger invents a rule that only benefits them.

What would you do if you were on a long flight and the moment you started eating a special meal, the person beside you acted offended? Would you say something? Or would you ignore them and keep eating?

In the following story, a traveler finds herself in this situation and decides to keep enjoying her food. Here’s what happened.

Seatmate in a flight complained that I started eating my special meal before theirs arrived On long flights, I preorder a special meal online because I am a vegetarian. On most flights, the flight attendant brings the special meals first and then starts the normal meal service for the rest. On my last flight, a perfect stranger sat next to me and told me that I was rude and inconsiderate because I started eating my vegetarian food before their meal arrived.

The person got so worked up.

They said that it was a basic rule to wait until everyone in the row got their food and that I ruined their flight. Their face was red, and they rolled their eyes several times I stared at them. This is next-level entitlement, right? We are not eating together on the same table in a restaurant.

Yikes! It’s hard to imagine getting upset over that.

There was no need to wait. Who knows how long it was going to take anyway, and she’s entitled to a warm meal.

