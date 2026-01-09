Impatient Passenger Spoke Rudely To His Uber Driver, So He Canceled The Ride And Left Him Waiting In The Freezing Cold

A little politeness goes a long way.

This Uber driver was about to pick up some guys when one of the passengers was a jerk.

And what happened next is very satisfying.

Read the full story below.

This guy spoke rudely to me on the phone while I tried picking him up for Uber so I taught him a lesson Back in 2018 or 2019, I was an Uber driver. One night, sometime in early winter, I had to pick up a group of 3 to 4 guys in downtown Detroit, who were maybe in their 40s. They were only about five minutes away from me, and honestly, it wasn’t even that cold outside, or at least I didn’t think so. But anyway, I got to where the GPS said they were, but as often happened, they weren’t at the exact pickup spot. So I gave them a call (or maybe they called me) and had a very brief chat with the guy who called the Uber, asking, “Where are you?” “We are here, what about you?” etc. The guy was totally calm and polite.

One of the passengers was rude on the phone.

But then all of a sudden, one of his friends wanted to talk to me and got his phone from him. He had kind of a British/Indian accent and asked me where I was. I tried reasoning with him, but the guy kept talking back to me very condescendingly, saying things like: “Listen, we are freezing out here.” “There is no reason for you to be taking so long.” “Look, we are standing in the middle of the sidewalk; it is so cold outside. I don’t understand why you’re making us wait like this.”

So this driver decided to leave them waiting in the cold.

I truly did not care for his tone or the way he spoke to me. It was like he was trying to mimic politeness at first, but his disrespect escalated quickly. He barely even gave me a chance to respond. Heck, they were hardly waiting a few minutes at that point, and he was already running his mouth. The dude just couldn’t hide his bad attitude or inability to listen. So at some point I thought, you know what, you’re just gonna have to wait in the cold even longer, fool. I hung up on him, canceled the ride, and drove away to the next passenger. I hope you had fun freezing your buns off, jerk.

Consider this a lesson on patience and politeness.

Being friends with rude people will get you nowhere, literally.

