Woman Took A Long Bus Journey, And Found Unexpected Comfort When The Driver Shared His Thermos Of Tea And A Biscuit With Her

Small acts of kindness can brighten someone’s boring day.

This woman was on a four-hour bus ride when she realized she hadn’t brought her usual thermos of tea.

While everyone else rushed for overpriced drinks, she stayed behind and chatted with the bus driver.

He surprised her with hot tea, a biscuit, and a peaceful moment overlooking the mountains.

A lovely, unexpected, act of camaraderie made my day. I was on a four-hour bus journey, and everyone had gotten off for a rest stop. They were rushing to go and buy overpriced coffee nearby. I was in the front seat and just stood up to stretch whilst waiting. The bus driver and I got talking about how insane the price of a lot of drinks is now.

I mentioned I regretted not bringing my thermos of tea with me but hadn’t had room. He immediately reached into a wee cubbyhole and brought out his thermos. He poured me a cup. He then insisted I take a very nice biscuit to go with it.

We sat together, drinking and munching peacefully. We looked at the nearby mountains. It all filled me with a deep contentment. I gave him a heartfelt thanks when we reached the city.

I do hope I see him again and can return his kindness. I rarely see much niceness around me socially. It meant an awful lot.

Sometimes, the sweetest moments involve free refills and delicious biscuits.

