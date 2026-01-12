Woman Went To A Music Festival With Her Boyfriend But She Didn’t Dance Like Everybody Else, So He Got Mad And Accused Her Of Not Having Fun

Everyone enjoys music differently.

This woman went to a big EDM festival with her boyfriend.

But when she didn’t dance like everyone else, he accused her of not knowing how to have fun.

Then, things got worse when he started comparing her to his friend’s girlfriend.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA For not dancing at an edm festival My boyfriend took me to EDCO, and he got mad because I don’t dance to the music. I told him I like the music, but I don’t have to move around and jump to show I like it. Everyone has different ways to show they enjoy something. Just because I’m not dancing like others doesn’t mean I don’t like it.

This woman’s boyfriend felt like he had just wasted his money.

He got annoyed and said I don’t know how to have a good time like others. And that he felt like he wasted his money because I didn’t have fun. He’s mad because he sees other girls dancing with their partners, and then tries to get me to dance, too. He even called me out and told me how his friend’s girlfriend (who doesn’t even know any EDM artist) knows how to have a good time. While I just stand there.

She got frustrated and intentionally didn’t move at all.

That triggered me even more, so I purposely stood still. Who is in the wrong? And what should we do to solve this conflict? If he’s going to compare me like that, should I just ask to break up?

Different people have different ways of showing they’re having fun.

