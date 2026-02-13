February 13, 2026 at 6:55 am

A 16-Year-Old Dog Did A U-Turn When He Remembered He Wanted A Snack Before Putting Himself To Bed

by Matthew Gilligan

dog putting himself to bed

TikTok/@dogcrushboutique

No matter how old dogs are and how forgetful they become, they’ll still remember their routine when it comes to when and where they get food.

A TikTokker posted a video of their 16-year-old dog named Max and showed folks what he did before he put himself to bed one night.

dog walking down a hallway

TikTok/@dogcrushboutique

In the video, Max walked down a hallway toward a bedroom…

But then he turned around and headed back because he forgot something.

dog walking down a hallway

TikTok/@dogcrushboutique

The text overlay on the video reads, “When your 16-year-old senior dog puts himself to bed but remembers he needs his night time snack first, and makes a U-turn.”

dog in a hallway

TikTok/@dogcrushboutique

Take a look at the video.

@dogcrushboutique

Bedtime + Snacktime 💙 #nighttimeroutine #bedtime #seniordog #olddogs #dogswithdementia

♬ original sound – random_stuff

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 10.15.11 AM A 16 Year Old Dog Did A U Turn When He Remembered He Wanted A Snack Before Putting Himself To Bed

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 10.15.27 AM A 16 Year Old Dog Did A U Turn When He Remembered He Wanted A Snack Before Putting Himself To Bed

And this TikTok user nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 10.15.56 AM A 16 Year Old Dog Did A U Turn When He Remembered He Wanted A Snack Before Putting Himself To Bed

Nothing will stand between a dog and a treat!

