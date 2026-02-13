A 16-Year-Old Dog Did A U-Turn When He Remembered He Wanted A Snack Before Putting Himself To Bed

No matter how old dogs are and how forgetful they become, they’ll still remember their routine when it comes to when and where they get food.

A TikTokker posted a video of their 16-year-old dog named Max and showed folks what he did before he put himself to bed one night.

In the video, Max walked down a hallway toward a bedroom…

But then he turned around and headed back because he forgot something.

The text overlay on the video reads, “When your 16-year-old senior dog puts himself to bed but remembers he needs his night time snack first, and makes a U-turn.”

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user nailed it.

Nothing will stand between a dog and a treat!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.