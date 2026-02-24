Customer Ignores Announcements That The Store Is Closing Soon, So One Cashier Informs Him That They Don’t Get Paid Overtime

Have you ever been shopping in a store when you heard an announcement that the store was closing soon? In a case like this, would you keep taking as much time as you want shopping, or would you scurry up to the checkout to pay for your purchases?

Cashiers would definitely like you to choose the second option, but the annoying customer in this story completely ignored the closing announcements.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Customer thinks that because he shops at our store so much, he should be able to shop past the time we close We’ve all had those customers who come in pretty close to closing to shop. I’m also pretty sure we’ve had those people who think that they have all the time in the world to shop just because they made it in the store before the doors shut. However, that is not the case. If you’re a couple minutes past closing, that’s usually fine, but it’s not when you plan to spend another 15 minutes or so longer.

One customer ignored the announcements that the store was closing.

So, around five minutes to closing time at the store I work at, there was still one customer shopping with a grocery cart. He is a regular customer. The fifteen minute and five minute closing announcements had been done. When we do the five minute announcement, we politely ask that all customers still in the store bring up their items so that we can finish up our closing procedures and go home. Usually, us cashiers aren’t too bad about late shoppers who are cutting it close, but it was really annoying to see someone with a full cart still strolling around.

The customer even ignored the announcement that the store was officially closed.

The time we closed came around, and we had to do a “we’re officially closed, please bring your items up to the front” kind of announcement, and this guy kept on walking. The people in grocery reminded him that we were closing, and that he could come back tomorrow to get the last things he was missing. But he ignored them.

The customer seemed to think he was above the rules.

Eventually, my coworker on till told the man that we were closed and that she would ring his groceries through. He turned to her and said, “do you know how much money I spend at your store?” She replied, “I understand, but we are still closed and we have to ask you to pay for the groceries you have now and come back tomorrow.”

The coworker seems very kind and patient.

Thankfully, the man finally went through her till, though he was still pretty annoyed that he had been asked to leave. He complained a bit more, but my coworker kindly explained that when we’re closed, we have a couple more things that need to be done after all the customers are out and we unfortunately won’t be paid overtime.

Hopefully that man is more understanding the next time he’s shopping.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks it would be tempting to lie.

Another person thinks the registers really should shut down.

Here’s a good comeback to the customer’s question.

Here’s another snarky comeback.

That customer was really inconsiderate.

