Women In The Neighborhood Keep Asking Her Husband To Help With Small, Manly Tasks, But It’s Making Her So Uncomfortable That She Wants To Shut It Down

It is always nice to help your neighbors out when they need it, but in some cases, things can get way out of hand.

What would you do if all the women in your neighborhood were constantly asking your husband for help with small tasks, and even openly flirting with him?

That is what happened to the couple in this story, and now both the husband and wife are sick of it and want to stop helping everyone, but it will make them look bad.

AITA for not allowing my husband to be the entire neighborhood’s husband? I have a weird situation.

That is unusual.

It’s become very clear that my husband is the only man on our street. The rest of the houses are entirely women. There’s a few single mother houses, 2 houses of all female roommates, one single woman, and even a same gender couple. I normally wouldn’t care or even take note of this, but since March, it’s like we’re getting constant calls and texts. The number we gave when we moved in two years ago (just renewed last January) was my number.

They think he should do it just because he is a man?

I am FLOODED with requests for basic handyman stuff like changing light bulbs, car problems, and dealing with toilets. He has helped people around the neighborhood before because he is a nice guy and we are from a culture that assumes that men need to “help out” women if they can, even if they’re not related.

Even small tasks like that add up quick.

But with me being furloughed, he’s the only one working and is less interested in extra stuff, but the tasks do only take about 5-20 minutes on average, which I know because my husband makes me go with him because they make him uncomfortable. Even more gross than that is that these women are obsessed with him on a personal level.

I would put a stop to that immediately.

They openly flirt with him and literally offer themselves up if he’s “ever tired of [me]” or “wants something different”. I have even gotten pics from neighbors! While I love my husband and am attracted to him, he’s not like a male model or anything, so I really don’t understand why these women are fawning over him like this.

This is all highly inappropriate.

One of the single moms has even asked him to come over and discipline one of her children, which is an absolute nope. He’s not comfortable with any of this and has asked me to intervene. I’ve tried talking to these women more casually to no avail.

Just block them and ignore them.

I set up a zoom for just us ladies to try to get us on the same page. They told me that since it’s now impossible for any of them to find anyone anymore (2020), I needed to share my husband and be less selfish in regards to household maintenance requests. It’s “not even safe” to call for maintenance and I shouldn’t ask them to when there’s a “safe alternative” where they don’t have to risk exposure.

They don’t get to decide this.

They also said that it was just “harmless flirting” because they’re all “frustrated* and can’t date” and that I wouldn’t even be threatened by it if I was “giving him kids”. I’ve talked to my own family about this and while they say that the women should be less forward, I should be more understanding about how hard it is for a woman to be alone because my own mother was alone. AITA?

No, this is wildly inappropriate and I would not be willing to do anything for them ever again.

A YouTube video will help them just fine.

No is a complete sentence.

They need to set some firm boundaries.

Yup, they can’t handle their own house.

She seems like a good wife.

These ladies need to be blocked immediately.

