Man Was Dating A Woman He Met At The Gym, But Even After They Broke Up And He Changed His Schedule To Avoid Seeing Her, She Still Expects Him To Quit His Membership

AITAH for refusing to quit my gym membership because my ex is uncomfortable seeing me there? Me (29m) and my ex-gf (40f) broke up about a week ago. It was honestly pretty messy with a lot of cursing/personal insults from both of us. Her last text to me was “don’t ever contact me again” and I’ve respected her wish. Unfortunately, we go to the same gym. When we broke up, I gave it a few days before I started going again, to let the dust settle.

I even changed my schedule and started going at 7 pm instead of 6 pm, figuring at worst she’d almost be done with her workout and there’d be minimal to zero chance of us having to see each other. Last night, we ran into each other as I was coming in and she was leaving. I didn’t say a word or try to make any eye contact but she said “umm what are you doing here?” I thought about just ignoring her but ended up replying “just going in for a workout?”

To which she replied “I’m very uncomfortable seeing you here, can you find another gym?” I said “no, this is my gym too, I have every right to be here and I don’t care if you’re uncomfortable”. Probably shouldn’t have said the last part in hindsight but honestly, I didn’t care in the moment how she felt and I was amazed she’d even try and ask something like this. Of course, then it escalated to “you’re piece of ****, you’re just trying to force yourself back into my life, you never cared about me or my feelings anyway” etc etc. I let her go on for a few more seconds before I’d had enough and went in for my workout.

I told my friend about the interaction later and she said I should just go to another gym “to keep the peace” which I think is completely unfair and something that I shouldn’t have to do. Our gym isn’t a franchise gym, it’s attached to a resort so there is literally only one location. It’s not even like I can just go to one at a different location. It’s very nice and has a ton of amenities that I’m not willing to give up just for her. AITA?

