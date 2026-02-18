Sister-in-Law Has a “Dream Baby Name,” So She Demands It Be Saved for Her Future Kid Even Though She Isn’t Pregnant

Expecting parents in their mid-30s are preparing to welcome their second child, a baby girl, and have a strong frontrunner for her name, a popular, long-standing name that also happens to be a great-grandmother’s name on the mother’s side.

The issue arose when the husband’s sister, who already has a young daughter and isn’t planning another baby for years, claimed the name as one she’s always wanted to use and asked them to pick something else.

AITA for using the baby name my SIL wants to use My husband and I (mid 30s) are expecting baby number 2. We have a 2 year old son already and are expecting a daughter. My SIL (husband’s sister) has a 3 month old daughter and is not planning on trying for another baby for a few years. We’ve been honest about the baby names we like when asked and our top baby name currently is a pretty popular name (top 10 and has been in the top 100 for a long time).

My SIL told us last week that our top name is the girls name she has always loved and planned to use for her future daughter. My husband asked her why she didn’t already use the name since she already has a daughter and she said her husband picked her daughter’s name (not sure if this is true) but the name we’ve picked is the name she’s always wanted to use. She’s asking us to pick any other name from our list and save this one for her.

She has no emotional connection to the name at all, it’s not a family name on her side or husbands side. However, it was my great grandmother’s name. We didn’t pick it for that reason and my great grandmother died before I was born but when we told my mom the name she got emotional because it was her grandmother’s name. I thought that was special so that is one push for us to want to use it over the others we liked. Our other reservation to “saving” the name for her, she doesn’t know if she will ever have another daughter so it seems silly to save it.

If she was currently pregnant with a girl I would maybe be slightly more receptive to a conversation about this. She’s been making a lot of noise about this to other family members. We’ve gotten calls from my in laws and my husbands aunt giving us other name suggestions and trying to get us to pick something else.

My husband is adamant that we’re not changing our minds and doubling down that’s the name, which we hadn’t even fully 100% decided, it was just a strong front runner. But hearing all the noise from family I’m starting feel guilty so I’m wondering AITA if I use the name? Truly regret ever sharing our list with anyone at this point.

While the couple hadn’t finalized the name yet, the pushback has made them dig in, and left the expectant mother feeling guilty for using a name she genuinely loves and may never even be used by anyone else.

