Student Changed Her Major From Biology To Nursing, But Her Parents Cut Her Off Financially When They Found Out

The transition from teenagehood to adulthood isn’t seamless, but it doesn’t have to be such a hard landing, either.

In this case, a young woman shared that her parents decided to stop helping her financially quite abruptly, so she just stopped letting them track her location.

Would you do the same and create some space? Or is she in the wrong for setting these boundaries after they cut her off?

Let’s see how things unfolded.

AITA for refusing to give my parents my location after they stopped paying for my tuition? I [19F] am a sophomore in college. Until last semester my parents were paying for about 3/4 of my tuition and my housing. However, they insisted I used the Life360 app showing my location to them at all times. It wasn’t optimal but I figured it’s up to them since theyre paying for me. Over the holidays however, my dad and I had a huge argument because I changed my major from Biology to Nursing. He told me I was throwing away a bigger opportunity but I feel like I can help more people this way.

Since then Ive had to start working two jobs and take out multiple student loans. I pay for everything now, my parents give me $0. Anyways, last weekend I went on a roadtrip to another state and my mom started texting me nonstop, demanding to know why I was in another state. I had forgotten about the tracking app at this point. I realised that’s how they knew and I just deleted the app.

Then came the calls from both my parents, both of them saying how dangerous it is for me to not be tracked by them all the time. I told them I’m paying for my own life now, I value my privacy and I don’t feel comfortable with the app. This has really infuriated and dad and upset my mom because she thinks I’m trying to cut them off completely or something. They said if I don’t turn it back on, that I’m not welcome at Thanksgiving this year. AITA?

At 19, you still feel like you owe your parents explanations.

But it’s her life and her decision, and they should respect that.

