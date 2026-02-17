February 16, 2026 at 10:55 pm

Tech Support Employee Was Asked By His Friend To Fix Her Netflix TV Box, But When He Couldn’t Make It In Time, She Called Google And Someone From Their Tech Support Department Fixed The Issue For Her

by Heather Hall

Google home screen on a device that resembles a phone or tablet

Pexels/Reddit

Every so often, something happens that’s so unexpected that you can only shake your head in disbelief.

So, what would you say if a friend told you that she called Google to fix her Netflix TV box? Would you believe her right away? Or would you have to see the facts with your own eyes?

In the following story, a tech support employee finds himself in this situation with a friend, and it turns out she did call Google. Here’s the story.

I called Google, they fixed it.

My friend bought a Netflix box for a TV, and when it wouldn’t work, asked me to come set it up.

I couldn’t get there until after work, and when I did, it was working.

She said she called Google to fix it (it was not a Google product, nor does it use any Google services), so I thought she googled the company number and had them fix it.

Apparently, it was Google.

I wanted to show her it wasn’t Google she called, so I checked the caller ID.

It was Google. After a while on the phone, a Google tech support guy helped her set up an unrelated product for free.

I guess Google really is a helpful service.

Too funny! That’s some amazing customer service right there!

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about this.

This person also found Google support helpful.

It seems like Vizio has a similar policy.

It doesn’t sound like this reader likes Google.

Too funny.

She got really lucky! Had it been under other circumstances, that probably wouldn’t have worked for her.

