The World’s Oldest Pygmy Hippo Just Celebrated A Record-Breaking Birthday, And This Queen Celebrated In Style

November 22nd, 2025 was a very special day.

It wasn’t just any old Saturday at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. It was the 52nd birthday of beloved pygmy hippo Hannah Shirley.

And this milestone makes Hannah the world’s oldest pygmy hippo living in managed care – impressive, since the lifespan of a pygmy hippo in the wild is between 25 and 30 years.

Of course, to celebrate Hannah’s impressive milestone, the center went big, throwing her a Hungry Hungry Hippos themed party.

As the Autumn Welch, Wildlife Operations Manager at San Diego Humane Society, explained in an announcement, Hannah’s birthday was one that they were determined to celebrate in style:

“Every day with Hannah Shirley is a gift. Her playful spirit and resilience continue to amaze us. Seeing her celebrate 52 years with such energy and curiosity is nothing short of extraordinary.”

The party included colorful decorations and big edible fruit ‘balls’ for Hannah to munch on.

And with the previous record for pygmy hippos living in managed care being 51 years, six months and two days, Hannah now has a world record to her name – as well as a lot of love and birthday treats.

Hannah’s life with the San Diego Humane Society has been one that most of us could barely even dream of, featuring frequent back rubs and delicious meals to nurture and nourish her in her advanced years.

She lives in a 13,000 square foot habitat that is perfect for her needs, even as she ages, with a pond and pool that she can use as she wishes. It’s a far cry from the private backyard she was rescued from back in 2002.

Her species, the pygmy hippo, is endangered with fewer than 2,500 individuals left in the West African rainforest, their native home.

The main threat to their existence, sadly, comes entirely from humans: a combination of habitat loss and poaching for meat has led to the sharp reduction of these adorable animals left in the wild, with Hannah a vital ambassador for the conservation of this species.

