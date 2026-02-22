Woman Reminded Her Sister-In-Law To Bring More Diapers To Daycare, So She Refused To Accept Her Niece When SIL Showed Up Empty Handed Yet Again

Daycare providers need clear rules to care for children safely.

The following story involves a woman who runs a daycare center where her infant niece goes.

She has a policy that each child should maintain a good supply of diapers in the classroom.

Despite repeated reminders about low diaper supply, her sister-in-law kept forgetting to bring more.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not taking my niece at daycare because my SIL didn’t follow the policy? I (31F) am a home daycare provider. My SIL “Jenny” (29F) recently enrolled my infant niece “Pearl” in my daycare. I love having Pearl here. I enjoy being a part of her development.

This woman has a policy on diapers in her daycare center.

I have a policy with diapers. I notify the parents when there are 20 or fewer diapers in their kid’s supply. I communicate this verbally at pickup and through email or text reminders. If they get down to 5 left at the start of a day and the parent still hasn’t brought any, their little one isn’t allowed to come until they’ve brought some.

She reminded Jenny that Pearl’s diaper supply was getting low.

Jenny was told multiple times recently that Pearl’s supply was getting low. Her response was always, “Oops… I’ll bring more tomorrow,” but then she wouldn’t do it. On Monday night, I sent her a text reminding her to bring diapers. I also reminded her that I wouldn’t be able to have Pearl at daycare if she didn’t bring them.

Jenny showed up the next morning without new diapers.

Naturally, Jenny shows up on Tuesday morning empty-handed. Again, with the “I forgot.” I reminded her of the policy: no diapers, no daycare. She got all mad about how Pearl is my niece and I can’t “just turn her away.” She asked if I could break the rules just this once. She said I have no idea how busy her life is. She said that moms forget things sometimes.

Now, she’s wondering if she was the bad guy for not accepting her niece.

I told Jenny that she needs to follow the same rules as everyone else. She said I should “find room in my heart for exceptions.” AITA for not taking my niece at daycare because my SIL didn’t follow the policy?

Even nieces aren’t above the rules when it comes to daycare diaper policies.

