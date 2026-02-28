Woman Spent $350 On Winter Clothes That Were Marked On Sale, But Her Husband And Teenage Daughter Complained, Saying It Was Unnecessary

When you’re a mom of a big family, splurging can feel wrong.

In this story, a woman spent $350 on winter clothing for herself.

But her husband and teenage daughter were upset about the spending.

She wondered if she was in the wrong for prioritizing her own needs.

AITA for spending $350 on winter clothing I (43F) am at odds with both my husband (45M) and our third of four kids (18F). The issue is about me having bought $350 of winter clothing. Three years ago, I started losing weight and couldn’t figure out why for nearly a year. I got down to 100 lbs before they removed the malfunctioning body part. I’m back to 130 lbs now.

This woman spent $350 at her favorite clothing store to buy some winter clothing pieces.

I hadn’t gone out and bought new winter things before this because I was hoping to get back up to a higher number. So I didn’t have a coat, boots, or anything suitable for winter. Today, I went out and spent $350 at my favorite clothing store. I have a store credit card, and they were still having their end-of-year sale. I got a pair of boots, thermal pants, a long-sleeved thermal shirt, four sweaters, and a winter coat rated for -15°C.

Both her husband and daughter had issues with her spending.

My husband’s issue is the amount of money spent, though he admitted that I got great deals. The coat was marked down from $534 to $234. Our daughter’s issue is that she asked to use my regular credit card for two pairs of pants for $275. I told her not to use it until after all of my test results came back from the doctor. As I was quite certain that my labs would require new doses on some of my meds.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to buy winter clothes for herself.

So far, only two have been adjusted. I know that my enzymes were off, and the endocrinologist hasn’t gotten back to me about how to adjust them. Having to take meds every day really sucks. Now, my daughter is mad that I used my store card but won’t let her use my regular card. So, AITA for spending $350 on winter clothes three days before the next snowstorm is expected?

Sometimes, you need a little retail therapy to get you through the winter… and your health issues.

