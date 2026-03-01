A Customer Demanded A Refund, But They Can’t Seem To Find The Product In Question

You meet all kinds of interesting people when you work customer service, especially when it comes to food.

My encounter with the Pierogi Queen I’ve been thinking a lot about this story lately, so I figured I’d post it somewhere to share the joy. For context, this was in the fall of 2020 or 2021, when I had a short stint working retail before college. I worked in a small store that sold mainly branded frozen meals. The storefront itself was pretty small and because it was specialized, business wasn’t super heavy, so our checkout section consisted of a counter along the back wall, a space for employees to get to and from the break room (hallway) and the freezers) and then a second counter with a single cash register.

There was usually only two of us working at a time, occasionally three, so when there were people in the store one of us would be at the register while the other made sure the freezers were stocked. I was at the register, waiting for the few customers we had to finish browsing, when the front door literally slammed open. In comes a short woman probably in her sixties or seventies, holding a bag that was tied shut with a ponytail holder, and already exuding a righteous fury. She stalks right up to the counter and slams the bag down onto it. Pierogi Lady: I need a refund on this item. I cooked these pierogies for my family and they were rock hard and disgusting! Me: Oh, I’m sorry to hear that. Let me double check the number on these so I can give you your refund. I grabbed the bag, which was already sweating, and tried looking for the product code. The bag was pretty crumpled after being torn open and aggressively re-tied, and after looking the whole thing over, I couldn’t find it and assumed that it had gotten rubbed off at some point as some parts of the plastic were a little faded. Me: I’m sorry ma’am, I can’t find the code on the bag. Let me just pull up the product on our system.

Pierogi Lady huffed and grumbled, and I tried to put the name of the product into the POS system. Our system had been having issues pretty much since I worked there, with some items randomly not showing up or not showing the proper amount of stocked items, so it wasn’t super surprising when nothing came up upon typing in the name manually. At this point, a few of the customers who’d been browsing were starting to line up behind Pierogi Lady, who was getting more visibly irritated the longer I took, and I was starting to panic. My coworker was in the freezer, oblivious to the situation, so in a last ditch attempt to find the product code, I told Pierogi Lady to wait a moment and stepped out from behind the counter to try looking in the freezers for the product, hoping I’d be able to get the code from the price tag. The thing is, I kind of sucked at my job. We were expected to know exactly where every item was, and were quizzed on it semi-regularly by the manager, and for some reason I just couldn’t keep the items straight in my head. All I was thinking as I ran from freezer to freezer was how stupid I looked, and that my manager was going to be on me again for not knowing that the ‘homestyle tuna casserole’ was in the freezer beside the ‘creamy hashbrown casserole,’ and for not being able to find these pierogies anywhere.

Eventually, after looking in every single freezer and not seeing a single pierogi, I had to admit defeat. Every customer that had been browsing was now in the line, and Pierogi Lady looked like she was about to explode, so I went back behind the counter, sweating and trying not to have a panic attack. Me: I’m so sorry, ma’am, but I can’t find the product code for your item anywhere. PL: Why do you need that stupid thing? Just give me my refund! Me: I’m sorry, but without the code, I can’t give you a refund. We have to input the code into the system in order for the machine to process – PL: Let me speak to your manager! Me: My manager isn’t currently in the store, but I can – PL: Then get him on the phone! At this point, thoroughly convinced that this is my fault, I duck back into the employee hallway and grab the handset to call my manager, ‘Ron.’ I was panicking and trying not to cry, and could hear Pierogi Lady complaining to the people in line behind her from where I was standing.

Me: Hi Ron, sorry to bother you, but I have a woman here asking about a refund and I can’t find the product code anywhere on the bag or in the system. Ron: What is she trying to get refunded? Me: It’s a bag of pierogies, but the system is glitching again and it’s not coming up and I don’t think we have any stocked – Ron: Wait. Pierogies? Me: …yes? Ron: That can’t be right. [Company Name] hasn’t manufactured pierogies in at least five years. I think I was genuinely struck dumb. On one hand, yay, this wasn’t my fault! On the other…is there a woman in the next room seriously trying to refund a bag of pierogies from, at the absolute least, FIVE YEARS AGO??

Ron told me to hand the customer the phone, so I went back out. She was still at the front of the line, with the dripping bag of pierogies still on the counter. After I gave her the phone, I grabbed the pierogies and put them on the back counter behind the register so I could ring up the next customer…or, at least, I would’ve done so if Pierogi Lady had moved. She was just standing there, at the front of the line with at least four people in line behind her, yelling into the phone to my manager about his ‘disrespectful employees’ and her ‘unacceptable pierogies.’ It took the man in line behind her AND my manager on the line both telling her to move for her to actually get out of the line and stand off to the side, still yelling. I quickly rung up the rest of the customers, apologizing profusely, but all of them were extremely nice about the situation and seemed more amused than anything. At some point, Pierogi Lady hung up, came back up to the counter, and slammed the phone down like she was trying to break it. By the time I’d finished with all of the customers, she’d left, and the store was blissfully quiet once more. At some point, my coworker ‘Shaun’ had come out to help me finish bagging up the customers and switch me out at the register. I was about to head to the back to grab the jacket and gloves we used for stocking the freezers, when I noticed something.

Me: Hey, Shaun, where did you put the bag that was over here? Shaun: What bag? Me: That old bag of pierogies that lady brought in. Did you already throw it away? Shaun: Oh, no, I think she took it. At some point while I’d been distracted, Pierogi Lady had snuck behind the main counter, grabbed her bag of thawed, freezer burnt, five-year-old pierogies, and left with it, leaving nothing but a sad little puddle behind.

