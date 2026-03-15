Bridesmaid Is Committed To Helping Her Friend Have The Best Wedding Possible. But The Entitled Bride Just Made An Unhinged Request That’s Making The Bridesmaid Question Everything

Getting picked to be part of a wedding party is a real honor – after all, you get to stand up beside your friend and support them on one of the most memorable days of their life.

However, nowadays being a bridesmaid or groomsman isn’t just about the wedding day itself.

As part of the wedding party, you can often find yourself being roped in to all sorts of pre-wedding activities. It can become time consuming and costly, and isn’t always convenient.

Nevertheless, the bridesmaid in this story is trying her best – but now the bride has made a personal request that seems too big to simply agree to without serious thought.

Read on to find out what she asked.

WIBTA if I didn’t get a mole removed for my friend’s wedding? My friend “Zoe” (25, female) is getting married and I (24, female) am set to be a bridesmaid in her wedding, which is early next year. I am excited for the wedding and am doing everything I can to help her out with planning and setting up. Recently, Zoe asked me out for coffee, away from the other bridesmaids, as she said that she wanted to talk to me about something privately. I agreed and asked her if something was wrong. She said it was nothing huge and she just wanted to talk to me.

Let’s see what was so important to talk to her about.

I met up with Zoe the other day, like she asked. It was there that she told me that she wanted me to get the mole on my face removed before the wedding. I have a mole on my right cheek, kind of near my nose. It’s not huge, but it’s definitely noticeable. Zoe explained that she wanted everyone to look good in the wedding photos as well as on the wedding day (understandable), and that the mole on my face would be a distraction, and that I wouldn’t look good in the photos. She said that she would pay for the surgery out of pocket, as she could afford it, and all I would have to do is go in and get it removed.

Read on to find out how she responded to this unconventional request.

I told her that I needed time to think about it. She said she understood, but let me know that it would be mandatory for me to have the procedure in order to be a bridesmaid. I said that I would get back to her. I’m really conflicted on this because I have had times where I’ve been insecure about my mole, and Zoe wasn’t lying when she said that it distracts from my face. So, if she was asking me to remove it, it may be better in the long run, AND she’s paying for it.

But there are plenty of reasons for her to not go through with the removal too.

However, I don’t really know if I want such a procedure done to my face, which is why I’m thinking about not going through with it. But Zoe is my friend, and more importantly, she’s the bride and I want her to have the best day. For that reason, I think I may be a bad friend if I didn’t go through with it. Would I be wrong if I didn’t get the mole on my face removed? WIBTA?

If a friend wants you to be a bridesmaid, they should want you, not the perfected version of you.

Sure they might get a make up artist and a hairdresser to help you look your best, but even asking you to do things like dye your hair, wear contacts instead of glasses, cover up tattoos or remove piercings wouldn’t be okay.

Her ‘friend’ is literally asking her to get surgery for her wedding. That is not okay.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person pointed out just how unreasonable the bride’s demands were.

While others explained that photographers were going to touch up the photos anyway.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought the bride was simply a horrible friend.

To disrespect a friend in such a way is a truly horrible offence – and to think that your wedding is more important than a friend’s self-esteem shows just how entitled this bride really is.

Sure, if the woman wants the mole removed, she might as well take advantage of her friend’s self-centred offer.

Otherwise? Perhaps she can be comfortable in her own skin around people who value her for who she is, not what she looks like.

Because in reality, this bride is not a friend.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.