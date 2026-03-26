Could A T-Rex Really Swim Through The Water? Evidence Suggests That It Was Likely A Surprisingly Good Swimmer.

When you think of a T-Rex, the chances are that the first image that pops in your mind is not one of it swimming. Sure, it was huge and could obviously walk through water that was many feet deep, but could it really swim?

Perhaps surprisingly, the answer seems to be yes.

This is possible because the bones of a T-Rex are filled with pneumatic cavities. These cavities would be filled with air from their normal respiratory system. All that extra air in the body would dramatically increase their buoyancy in the water. Prehistoric Planet scientific consultant, Dr. Darren Naish, said:

“On the basis of this evidence, we think that T. rex would have been an excellent swimmer. It would’ve used this behavior to expand its feeding opportunities.”

The massive dinosaur likely would not have been able to dive deep into the water while swimming due to its buoyancy. Instead, it would have floated along the surface, propelling itself either by pushing off the bottom with its feet or possibly using its tail to navigate. It is even possible that the T-Rex would never have its head below the water for more than a few seconds at a time as it first went into the water.

Almost all animals can swim to one extent or another. It is an important ability to have when the world is covered mostly by water.

In addition to the evidence from the bones of the T-Rex, there have also been markings along the sediment of various locations around the world. These are known as ‘swim traces’ that are caused from the claws of large animals as they swim. The sediment today is no longer under water, giving scientists the ability to study them closely.

Swim traces from a T-Rex or other similar animals have been found in Cameros Basin in La Rioja, Spain as well as in Utah.

The bottom line is, the 10+ ton king of the dinosaurs could almost certainly swim, and likely did it on a regular basis.

Now that’s a sight I would love to see (from a safe distance, of course).

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about why we should be worried about the leak in the bottom of the ocean.