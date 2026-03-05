Customer Drops A $20 Bill On The Ground, But When The Employee Can’t Find It, She Makes A Crazy Request

Imagine going shopping, and you realize you accidentally dropped a $20 on the ground somewhere in the store. Would you go look for it, ask an employee to help you look for it, or assume you’ll never get it back because someone probably found it and kept it?

In this story, one retail worker shares what happens when a customer is in this situation, and the customer’s requests and reactions keep getting crazier as the story goes on.

Keep reading for all the details.

“Fine then , give me a twenty out of the till!” For reference: I work in a ‘young adult’ geared clothing store, it’s in the top 5 largest stores of this chain in the Southern half of the US. It’s in a mall with a horrible amount of shoplifting, we often joke that we know our shoplifters because they ARE the regulars. I’m normally the visual assistant manager, so I set the store up, front everything, dress the mannequins, things like that.

She’s been working a lot of extra shifts.

We recently had a huge exodus of sales associates so I’ve been working overtime to cover some of those shifts. The other day I had something happen that made me question my sanity until they asked for a manager. I was running a register and a customer came up, we’ll call her Mandy. Cast: Me=me, Mandy=give me your money lady, and GM=the GM.

Mandy had an unusual request.

Me: Gives the opening saying and notices she has no clothing in hand to buy. “Oh, is everything alright, Ma’am?” Mandy: “So. I dropped a $20 bill somewhere in your store, you’re going to help me find it.” At first I blinked, but called up my GM who agreed that I could walk the lady back through her own steps to see if by magic a $20 would still be lying on the floor and no one had thanked god for the ‘miracle’ of finding a dropped 20 and took it. After a good 15 minutes of circling the store and the fixtures I met up with Mandy and explained that someone could have pocketed the $20 instead of turning it in to us, and there’s where things went south.

Mandy had an even more ridiculous request.

Mandy: What do you MEAN pocketed it?! Me: Some people don’t put a lost and found value on physical bills or change, Ma’am. I can try to look on the cameras if you like. Mandy: Ugh, no. I don’t have an hour for you to mess around on a camera. Just go back to the register and give me a $20. Me: Excuse me? Mandy: YOU heard me! Go give me a $20 since your staff can’t notice a $20 on the ground!

Mandy really sounds crazy.

Me: Ma’am…we can’t do that. Mandy: Well I bet if I talk to that MANAGER I would get it! I shrugged at her and lead her back to the GM who walked her away from the registers to talk while I took back over. After a while I heard Mandy all but screaming obscenities, and my GM kicked her out of the store in response. And another snip of my faith in humanity died as Mandy yelled one final thing: Mandy: THEY ARE ALL THIEVES HERE! THEY STEAL BILLS FROM THE FLOOR!

Wow! It’s Mandy’s fault she dropped the $20 bill. She can’t blame the employees for her own mistake.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It was probably a scam.

This person liked the last line.

In this case, they knew who took the money.

If she was telling the truth, she can only blame herself.

