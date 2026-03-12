Employee Finds Out That Coworker Is Saying Horrible Things About Them, So They Report It To Their Supervisor

Imagine getting a promotion at work that a coworker was hoping to get. What would you do if you found out the coworker was spreading awful rumors about you? Would you brush it off or report the coworker to your supervisor?

In this story, one employee is in this situation and chooses the second option; however, they feel really guilty about it.

AITA for reporting my co-worker to management It was brought to my attention that a co-worker I have absolutely hates my guts. I assume it’s jealousy as I got the role they wanted. especially since I did not apply for the role, I simply showed up to work to find I had been promoted. I knew that they have been upset with me ever since I got it which has been about a year and a half now, but to my knowledge they hadn’t said or did anything.

I have almost never interacted with this person as they work a different shift than I do.

I knew they never liked me which is fine, HOWEVER, I just learned they’ve been absolutely trashing my name. They’ve been telling others that I am illiterate, deserve to be fired, a complete idiot, which to myself and others is completely untrue. What’s worse is the shift they’re on, the two supervisors AND manager have 100% heard this from them and have taken no action on their toxicity. Where I work we have a zero tolerance policy for this toxicity.

OP decided to speak up.

So I come to find out that my name is being dragged through the mud and management is turning a blind eye. It hurts. I have been trying my best and it hurts. So I reported this to my direct manager and they were shocked when they heard what I had to tell them.

OP isn’t sure if they made the right decision.

I feel super awkward for involving other co-workers for their statements. I never meant to make it a big thing. I didn’t even hate the person, for a while I thought they were cool. Now it’s being made into a thing which I hate and it kind of scares me. A co-worker told me I should report them, but now I am scared of being in trouble for what I did and involving other co-workers. Did I do the right thing?

The coworker was cruel, so reporting the coworker was definitely the right thing to do.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks OP did the right thing.

Another person points out that the coworker is to blame.

Here’s another way of thinking about it.

Everyone agrees that OP did the right thing.

Nobody should feel guilty about reporting the truth.

