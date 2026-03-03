Employee Has To Work 2 Hours Of Overtime Because His Coworker Shows Up Late, But He’s Not Sure If He Should Tell Their Supervisor

Imagine working a job where you can’t leave until your coworker shows up. What would you do if your coworker showed up late for work? Would you tell your supervisor to make sure you got paid for staying late, or would you try to work it out with your coworker so they stay late for you to make up for it?

In this story, one employee is in this situation and tries the second approach. When that doesn’t work, he considered telling his supervisor, but he’s not sure if that’s the right thing to do.

WIBTA If I tell my supervisor that someone showed up two hours late to work. So I work as security job and my shifts are 12 hours from 6:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m. The person in question came in 2 hours late to his shift. I can not leave till he gets here. We have another 12 hour shift back-to-back after so I was like OK cool I’ll just come in at 8 and he wasn’t having that.

He said he was just late.

It’s a circular argument at this point.

I was like OK well you gotta let our supervisor know that I stayed for an extra 2 hours so I can get paid for those hours. He then said again I was just late. At this point I was too tired. I left to go sleep. I come back for my next 12 hour shift and I try and talk to him about it say Hey like I wanna get paid for this.

The guy still wouldn’t listen.

Again he says like nah man I was just late it happens sometimes I don’t have a car. I was just trying to find a ride. I say hey man that sucks well like I wanna get paid for this. Then silence until his friend came to pick him up. So would I be the jerk if I just told her so I can get paid?

He’s not sure if he should tell the supervisor.

This Guy has been late before and hes also been caught sleeping on the job. I don’t want him to lose his job, but I also don’t have to keep dealing with this. Like I’m not about to let someone else get paid for my work. I also do not want him to think he can do this in the future. It is an easy job, but that’s exactly why he should have his stuff together. Thoughts?

Definitely do not let the lazy coworker get away with this! Definitely tell the supervisor!

Let's see how Reddit responded to this story.

OP should definitely be paid for the hours he worked.

Here's another vote for telling the supervisor.

I completely agree with this comment.

Everyone agrees that he should tell the supervisor.

I hope his coworker gets fired.

