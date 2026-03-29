Man Attends Job Interviews Pretending To Be Passionate About The Job He Is Applying For, But He Secretly Only Cares About Pay And The Commute Home

Job interviews can feel unnatural in many ways.

The following story is about a man who admits that he had to “act” during job interviews.

He pretends he is passionate about jobs he doesn’t actually care about.

For him, even employers “act” as if they care about their employees.

Do you agree? Let’s take a closer look!

A job interview is just 2 people lying to each other for 45 minutes. Hiring managers pretend like their company is the most elite, thoughtful, and empowering organization that has ever existed. Meanwhile, you have to pretend that a job where you scrub toilets is something you have always wanted to do and have always been very passionate about. You also have to pretend like money does not matter. You cannot actually feed yourself if you do not get this job.

This man never enjoyed any interviews he had attended.

I have never had an interview I actually enjoyed. I always pretended like I did as I sent a cringey thank you note afterwards. I have also never wanted to thank an interviewer for their time. They asked me insulting and belittling questions throughout the entire process. I also do not give a crap about the company at all. I only looked up information about it because I had to for the interview.

The only thing that matters to him is the salary.

The only thing that matters to me is how much they pay me and how long it takes me to get home from work each day. I wish I could just say that in the interview. Everything else that comes out of my mouth is a complete lie.

According to him, even companies don’t care about their people either.

They only care about how they can pay you the minimum possible while also tricking you into doing as much free work as possible outside of the job description. They also want to make sure you will do whatever they say without complaining. They want to make sure you are not stupid enough to do something that results in a lawsuit against them. If you pay attention, you will notice that almost all of their interview questions are designed to get an answer to one of these things.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person agrees with OP.

Short but sensible.

Here’s another “Yes” vote.

Finally, this person makes a valid point.

Apparently, job interviews are just acting performances.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.