Solo Traveler Booked Her Dream Trip For Her 30th Birthday, But Her Sibling Accused Her Of Copying Her Honeymoon And Threatened To Cut Her Off
Big milestone trips are supposed to mark independence, not spark drama.
When one woman locked in a getaway trip to the Maldives, her sister insisted the island was off limits since she had honeymooned there years earlier.
So when her sister threatened to cut her off if she didn’t cancel, it became clear that paradise came with conditions.
Keep reading for the full story.
AITAH for going on holiday to the same destination my sister went to on her honeymoon?
Last year, I had planned to do a lot of solo traveling for 2026, as I have only been abroad a couple of times in my life.
Now that I’m approaching my 30s, I want to travel to more fancy places before I settle down and have kids.
One of the trips I have booked is to the Maldives.
She was thrilled about it and had been working up to this point for a long time.
Truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience and something I have wanted to do since I was a kid.
I have saved up a decent amount of money and have paid a deposit, and I will be going in early 2026.
This trip, which I had planned for a long time, has never been an issue with my family until quite recently.
But then her sister came in and burst her bubble bit time.
My sister has said that I shouldn’t be going to the Maldives, as this is where she went on her honeymoon.
I never thought that going there because she had her honeymoon there was an issue, and she nor anyone else ever previously expressed that this would be a problem.
But suddenly it’s becoming a huge problem.
Now that I have paid a non-refundable deposit, suddenly it has become a huge issue that I’m going to the Maldives.
She sent me a text message saying that if I don’t cancel my trip, then she will cut me off.
Even her parents are starting to turn against her.
My parents (who never had an issue before) are now taking her side and saying it’s really hurtful that I’m going.
I just need to know whether I’m in the wrong.
AITA?
This is just plain toxic behavior.
Redditors chime in with their thoughts.
This commenter points out that reasonable adults don’t behave this way.
Maybe getting cut off by a person like this would be more of a blessing than a punishment.
Her insane reasoning likely wouldn’t make sense to anyone else.
At this point, she should just really rub it in.
Feeling attached to a place is one thing, but trying to claim ownership over it is another.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.