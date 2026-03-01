Woman Feels Uncomfortable With Older Male Supervisor’s Behavior, So She’s Thinking About Reporting Him To Her Manager

Imagine being a young woman just starting out your career, and you moved away from home to do so. If an older male supervisor started being extra friendly and even calling you at home, would you think he was just being nice, or would his behavior creep you out?

In this story, one young woman is in this situation, and she thought he was just being nice at first. Then, things changed, and she’s considering reporting his behavior. She’s not sure if that’s the right thing to do.

Keep reading for all the details.

WIBTA if I reported my supervisor for wanting to ‘hang out’ with me? I (F, 24) started a new career path this January in the care sector. As it happens, working 12h shifts really forces you to get close to your colleagues and so it came as no surprise to me when one of the supervisors (M, 49) started getting friendly with me. At first he’d just talk to me and ask about where I’m from and stuff, later he started texting me on WhatsApp daily to just chat. He’s very generous with everyone, 49, married, told me countless times he had daughters my age, so I never thought of it as much more than a friendly way of caring for someone who’s here on their own (moved to the UK last year).

She doesn’t think she has done anything to give him a false impression that she’s interested in him.

Just to clarify, I NEVER flirted with him in any way, I acted towards him in exactly the same way as with the other staff members. Plus, not sure if it matters, but when it comes to my looks, I’m alright looking but I don’t come to my job to look pretty so no makeup and I’m a bit overweight.

This is where it gets weird.

Then about a month ago I had to self isolate for two weeks, during that time he was texting me daily good morning, good night, saying I already forgot about him and that I need some TLC nonsense. It started feeling really uncomfortable but I kept brushing it off because he’s my boss and I didn’t want any trouble. Then one day he suggested he’d come over to ‘hang out’ with me.

She made her stance clear.

I brushed it off once again but he kept asking about it so I finally snapped and told him to stop, that it wasn’t appropriate. He said ‘OK, don’t worry about it’ and after that radio silence. I was really angry because I’m definitely not the kind of person to be interested in a married man who’s twice my age (not that I judge anyone who is but I personally was offended) but I was willing to let it go unreported as long as he didn’t give me a hard time for it.

Things were different when she went back to work.

Well, once I got back to work he started avoiding me as much as he could, not necessarily always but very often putting me on the worst jobs. We talk to each other when we have to but it’s very awkward. I was a bit irked but then again I’m a very patient person and also new to the job so I thought ok whatever. I understand his ego is probably hurt but what was he expecting from this?

She thinks she needs to report his behavior.

Well, yesterday I finally snapped and decided I won’t let anyone bully me even if it’s subtle and easily justifiable. I’m sick and tired of this treatment and feel like I need to cover my own back, plus I’m thinking of all the future young women signing up for this job. Some people might think I’m absolutely overreacting by doing this, but I feel like if I don’t tell anyone and the situation escalates, his word will weigh much more than mine so I’d like my manager to know in advance. Why I could be AH: He stopped all advances after I told him off. He’s been with the company for at least 6 years, he’s vital to this specific home. I don’t think he’d get fired but his reputation at least with the management would be damaged. WIBTA if I reported him to my manager?

His behavior was definitely inappropriate, but he did back off when she called him out on it. Should she report him?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

