Woman Refused To Cancel A Weekend Trip After Her Bestie Demanded She Console Her Over A Breakup, So She Was Accused Of Choosing Fun Over Friendship

Support is a pillar of any good friendships, but some people just ask way too much of their friends.

So when one woman refused to scrap a prepaid weekend trip because her best friend demanded she stay home to console her over a breakup, it set the scene for a troubling test of loyalty.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to change my plans last minute for my friend? I (24F) have been friends with Sarah (25F) for about six years. We’ve always been close, but lately she’s been relying on me a lot emotionally and financially.

So being the close friends that they were, she shared her travel plans with Sarah.

A few weeks ago, I told Sarah that I had planned a small weekend trip with my cousin. I’d already paid for transportation and accommodation. I don’t travel often, so I was really looking forward to it.

But then, out of the blue, Sarah suddenly “needed” her.

Last week, Sarah called me crying and said she was going through a rough breakup and really needed me that weekend. She asked me to cancel my trip so I could stay with her.

Not wanting to cancel her trip, she tried to walk Sarah through other solutions.

I felt bad for her, so I tried to comfort her on the phone and suggested we spend time together when I got back.

Now Sarah is turning on the guilt tripping.

She got upset and said that a real friend would cancel everything for her. I explained that I’d already spent money and had been planning this for months.

I also offered to help her find someone else to stay with and promised to check in every day.

Sarah just couldn’t be reasoned with.

She accused me of choosing fun over friendship and stopped replying to my messages. Now some of our mutual friends are saying I was selfish for not being there when she needed me. I feel guilty, but I also don’t think it’s fair to expect me to drop everything last minute. AITA?

She had every right to follow through on the trip she’d been planning for so long.

What did Reddit think?

If the mutual friends wanted to help so badly, then why couldn’t they have stepped in?

Maybe it’s time to say goodbye to Sarah for good.

It’s time to evaluate whether this friendship is really serving a good purpose in her life.

Healthy friends don’t behave this way.

Being a good friend shouldn’t mean playing the part of an unpaid therapist.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.