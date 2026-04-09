Convenience Store Clerk Could Not Remember A Regular Customer’s Exact Cigarette Preference, So When She Said He “Should Know It By Now,” He Tried To Explain Short Term Memory Loss

Some people just love to feel important.

So, what would you do if someone who shops at your store a few times a week expected you to memorize their exact cigarette order and got upset when you didn’t? Would you ignore her? Or would you try to explain why you don’t remember?

In the following story, one cashier tries the latter, but the lady isn’t buying it. Here’s what happened.

Karen is disappointed that she’s not the exception to my aging process, so I try to explain short-term memory loss. Regular customers are a retail store’s bread and butter. I know this, and after 5 years at this convenience store, I try to engage those folks personably as friends, not just clients. I try to remember their jobs, kids, hobbies, and of course, their product preferences. I know that if I see somebody coming in and pulling their favorite cigarette brands down, ready to go as they get to the register, they’re going to appreciate my customer service.

The woman was upset that he didn’t recognize her.

Well, about a year ago, a Karen started working nearby and chose our establishment as her go-to cigarette stop. While I did recognize her face when she came in, after two or three stops, she seemed to expect me to know her orders ahead of time and got a little huffy when I had to ask what she wanted. Again, it’s been a year, so the other night she was disgruntled that I had to ask yet again what she wanted. (I knew it was cigarettes, and what brand; I just couldn’t remember if she wanted ‘longs’ or ‘shorts’). To respond to Karen’s accusation that, “I should know this!” …I explained to her that life and age, had afflicted me with ‘short-term memory loss’ which is a verified, medical thing. And add to that, the high number of individual preferences people had every day meant that she wasn’t so special that I’d remember her.

He wants to fix it, but can’t.

Karen counter-whined, “But everybody has memory issues!” “Okay,” I replied aloud, “I’m just trying to tell you why I don’t remember you.” I’d LOVE to not have memory loss, but sorry, Karen, I can’t control it just for you.

Wow! Entitled people are so annoying.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about people who act like this.

This person would embarrass her.

Yet another person who would mess with her.

For this person, it would be giving her a nickname.

Here’s someone else who can’t remember names.

That woman is beyond ridiculous.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.