Employee Works An Hour Of Overtime, But The Manager Changed Her Time Sheet So That It No Longer Looks Like She Did

Imagine going to work for your scheduled shift, but since you’re short staffed, your boss asks you to come back in a couple hours to help her close. Would you happily agree, or would you refuse?

In this story, one employee was in this situation, and she agreed to come back. She was also fine with working overtime. However, she noticed something really odd when she looked at her time sheet, and she’s not sure what she should do.

Let’s read all about it.

Manager changed my time sheet to avoid giving overtime I work for a coffee shop owned by a large clothing corporation. This past Tuesday, my manager effed up the scheduling so that only one person was closing shop. I was opening that day for a 9am to 2pm shift, but my lead asked if I could come back at 4pm and stay until closing (8pm) so she wouldn’t be closing alone. I agreed, clocked out at 2pm and came back at 4pm, clocked in, then clocked out a little past 8pm. A little over 9 hours total. I was exhausted but didn’t mind the extra hours.

She noticed something odd on her time sheet.

Fast forward to today, and I see that my manager changed the time sheet so that instead of that 9 hours worked on Tuesday, it says I worked only 3.5 hours – and then added a 6 hour shift on the previous Sunday, a day which I did not even work. I texted her about it with a screenshot but have not received a response. I’m worried I won’t get paid for the OT since the pay period closes tomorrow. My coworkers can attest that I worked 9 hours that Tuesday. Should I go straight to HR, or do you think I should keep a paper trail and eventually sue the company? This is not the only shady thing that she’s done, but I just never kept a trail of these things til now.

The manager is probably avoiding reporting the overtime. Instead, she’s making it look like OP worked 9.5 hours total over two days instead of the 9 hours in one day. The extra half hour is to account for time and a half for the hour of overtime.

I think OP’s pay will be the same as if it were reported correctly, but the manager might get pushback from her boss or HR if she has employees working overtime.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this situation.

One person suggests going to HR.

Another person thinks she shouldn’t let her boss get away with it.

Here’s a vote for gathering evidence.

Finally, someone who can do math!

This is what I think is going on too.

Her boss is not trying to rip her off.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.