A Hard-Earned Academic Win Turns Painful When Her Mom Doesn’t Celebrate

Sometimes it’s not really about the dinner, the gift, or the reward. It’s about wanting someone to look at your hard work and genuinely care.

This 17-year-old spent weeks preparing for a major dental science certification exam through her school’s career program. We’re talking hours of studying every single day, skipping time with friends, avoiding distractions, and putting real effort into something that could shape her future career. So when she finally found out she passed, she expected at least a little excitement from her mom.

Instead, the response felt cold and detached. A quick “proud of you,” eyes glued to the TV, and visible annoyance anytime OP tried talking about how relieved and happy she felt. Meanwhile, classmates were talking about celebratory dinners and gifts from their families, which only made the silence at home hurt more.

Eventually, OP worked up the courage to ask if they could at least get pho to celebrate—and things spiraled from there.

AITA to expect a reward for passing my exam? I am 17(F) and a senior in high school. My school provides a program where you go to a separate school to earn certifications for various different careers while also attending 3 classes at regular high school. My program is dental science so when I graduate, I will earn certifications to become a dental assistant. Throughout this school year we take 3 state-board exams. I took my first one last Monday and didn’t receive my results until yesterday to find out that I passed. For more context, I spent 2 weeks straight studying for 3-5 hours every day. I refused to spend time with friends or go anywhere to avoid distractions. I worked very hard and was proud of myself for my dedication.

Good job!

When I received my results yesterday I sent the screenshot to my mom to which she replied with “Congrats. Proud of you.” I planned on bringing it up again when I got home from school that day to tell her how happy and relieved I felt but when I did, she didn’t seem to care very much and just seemed annoyed of how much I was talking. Yesterday was also when a majority of my classmates got their results back. My teacher asked the class if anyone was doing anything to celebrate and I could overhear people’s conversations about where their family was taking them out to dinner or buying them a gift.

And that’s when it all went down hill…

I started to think if my mom was going to do anything for me. Like I mentioned she seemed irritated to hear me blabbering about how I was relieved. All she said while staring at the tv was “yeah that’s really great” my mom often does this when I talk to much. She just gives me dry monotone responses. I went to my room upset and just started to cry. It felt like all of my hard work was for nothing.Even though my mom said she was proud of me, it didn’t feel like it at all. The night went on like usual, and still nothing from my mom. Before going to bed I cried again. My mom came into my room to ask me something and saw me crying and asked what was wrong.

Uhhh, YOU MOM.

I knew if I told her the truth she’d just be super mad so I just said I was exhausted and stressed about school. For some reason I have a feeling she knew I was lying so she just walked out of my room after saying she was sorry and goodnight. Today, we were sitting on the couch and all that was on my mind was if she was gonna do anything for me. I asked her “do you think we could get pho or something tonight?” My mom asked why and I said so we can celebrate me passing my exam.

C’mon, mother.

She asked if I was planning on paying for myself and I just stared at her and she looked at me and already looked angry. She asked me “do you really expect that out of me?” I felt tears coming out of my eyes so I just said nevermind and went to my room. My mom came in shortly after and started to raise her voice and said you don’t receive rewards for everything in life and I was acting like an entitled spoiled brat. I’ve just been in my room crying and idk what to do or if I’m wrong for thinking that she would do something for me. Please let me know.

Reddit overwhelmingly leaned NTA, with many commenters saying OP wasn’t acting spoiled or entitled—she was looking for emotional support and recognition after accomplishing something difficult. A lot of people pointed out there’s a huge difference between demanding expensive rewards and simply hoping a parent might celebrate an important milestone with you.

Many commenters were especially sad reading how quickly OP shut down emotionally because she already expected her mom to react negatively. The fact that she felt afraid to even admit why she was crying struck a nerve with a lot of readers. Others also noted that something as small as grabbing dinner, baking a dessert, or even showing genuine excitement would’ve likely meant the world to her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a mother whose attitude ruined a sweet gift from her child.

The overall takeaway was that OP wasn’t crying over pho—she was crying because she wanted to feel seen.

This person feels terrible for OP.

This person votes NTA, although doesn’t think comparison is doing any good.

And this person says she has to move on, even if she’s not the jerk.

Turns out sometimes the “reward” people want most is just having someone act proud without sounding inconvenienced by it.