The Manicure Meltdown: How a Receptionist Navigated an Angry Customer’s Hunt for a Specific Nail Tech

It’s appalling how badly retail, food and hospitality workers get treated. For some reason a lot of people think they are above them and therefore get to treat them like trash.

In this story, a receptionist vents about an interaction with an awful customer who seems to think she’s worth remembering when she’s really not.

Let’s read all about it.

I hate working in customer service

I’m the receptionist at a nail salon and, let me tell you: the customers we deal w/ on a day to day basis are absurd. I work in a “richer” part of the city I live in & the women who come in here really think the world revolves around them.

This particular customer was an irrational and hostile diva.

Today I had a lady call the salon for an appointment & she wanted me to find out who did her nails last. We have 2 accounts with that name in the system, so I clicked the first & it was a male tech who did her nails. She flipped out on me, all because it wasn’t a man who did her nails last time. I’m sorry I clicked the other name that’s the EXACT same as yours.

Her demands don’t even make sense.

Then she started cussing me out & telling me to go ask the tech if she remembers her based on her name, her tattoos, and the nail color she got.

These techs see 100s of people each week. if you’re not a regular. they’re not gonna know or remember you. People just don’t understand that nail techs work 10-11 hours a day everyday. No designated lunch breaks either. I’m just sick of customer service. people are so rude and entitled. You’re not special and you’re not better than me just because I’m working & you’re coming in to get a service.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

They have no shame. It’s so messed up.

Good! I hope the boss supports you on that.

A lot! So much is wrong with them.

I don’t think answers to these questions would change how stupid this is.

It would probably help if management kicked out rude customers.