Manager Refuses $10 Pizza Refund, Leading to Violent Confrontation With Customer

Sometimes, all it takes is one small issue to set someone off.

So, what would you do if a customer came in angry over a refund and things suddenly turned physical with your manager? Would you step aside and just watch? Or would you step in and help get the guy off your manager?

In the following story, a pizza delivery driver finds himself in this situation and ends up using pepper spray. Here’s how it all played out.

A customer assaulted our manager over $10 Earlier today, this woman called wanting a refund for a delivery from yesterday, “because it sucked.” I put her on hold, let the manager deal with it, and went on a delivery. When I came back, I could see through the huge window that makes up our entire street-facing wall that the manager was fighting some guy. They came out the front door, and a bunch of other drivers came out to help beat the guy.

Everyone was going crazy.

One of the drivers was a marine, and the manager had to tell him to calm down some with the beating. They moved over toward the cars, and the two of them got separated from the other drivers. I called out for the manager to close his eyes. I pepper-sprayed the guy (unfortunately, also getting the manager a bit too). The guy yelled to his wife/girlfriend, who was recording on her phone, “Babe, get my gun,” but they got in the car and started leaving the parking lot. Apparently, someone called the police when this started, and a police car was in the parking lot before the other car left, but by the time we could tell him “that’s the car,” they had driven off.

The cops arrived and took statements.

Shortly after, more cops arrived, took statements from everyone, handled the manager, and we went through the call log to find the guy’s name, address, and phone number. I should also mention we have security cameras that got the whole thing. But they said he was out of their jurisdiction, that they wouldn’t go to his apartment unless he came back, and that we should call them if he did. The GM came in to see what happened, and he and the manager called the franchise vice-president to convince him to let us close early. He eventually did, but we had to do the closing procedure, so we couldn’t just leave.

Needless to say, they were nervous about every car after this.

While we were cleaning, the same car, or at least the people who knew what car the guy was in, said it was the same car, drove up all slowly, sat there for a few seconds, then sped off. We called the police. They said that since he was gone, we should call again if he comes back again, but they couldn’t spare any cars to sit in the parking lot in case he came back. We spent our remaining time there very paranoid about every car that came our way, and did a very crappy job cleaning.

Later, he heard how it all started.

Apparently, when the woman came in to request a refund for yesterday’s order (around $10), the manager wouldn’t issue it without the old pizza, as per company policy. So she went and got the guy, who started yelling about how the manager was yelling at her and such. Then he started hitting the manager, who started hitting back, and that is when I got there.

Yikes! Imagine seeing this in real time.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit think about what happened here.

Here’s someone who dealt with something similar.

For this person, it’s all about that terrible return policy.

According to this comment, the police could’ve done more.

Yet another reader who talks about the policy.

The whole situation was a mess.