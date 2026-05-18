The Accidental Manager: Why One Worker’s Request for a Desk Job Put Him in Charge of an Entire Franchise

Sometimes, one small comment is all it takes to completely change where you end up.

So, imagine not liking your job and mentioning wanting something different during a casual conversation with a coworker. Would you expect it to be just a comment? Or would you be surprised if that moment led to being offered a new position altogether?

In the following story, one pizza delivery driver finds himself in this predicament, and one comment leads to big changes. Here’s what happened.

The story of how I became a manager I started delivering pizzas back in August after being laid off from the best job I’ve ever held. I had worked at Papa John’s for like 6 years when I was younger and kind of enjoyed it, so I figured getting back into being a pizza boy would be fitting. It was pretty much a way to fight off the depression and was only supposed to be temporary….you guys should be able to see how well that’s worked out for me since I’m still working pizza :/

He not only got a raise, but would also save money on gas.

Anyway, I was a delivery driver for about a month and a half or so when I had a super bad day. After 5 or 6 deliveries, I had made like $4 in tips, which wouldn’t even cover the gas getting to/from work, let alone the deliveries. I was complaining to one of the other drivers about how much money I was losing, and she told the store manager, “Chris wants to stay off the road as much as possible.” The manager told the owner, Brian, that I wanted to get off the road and be an in-store employee. Next thing I know, I’m scheduled to be a cook instead of a driver and get a $1/hr raise (it also saves me an average of $120/week in gas).

Happy, he offers words of encouragement to other people.

I’m super stoked, despite making <75% of what I made as a computer tech and 25% of my salary at my previous job. Over the next couple of weeks, I learned the ins and outs of our schizophrenic ovens. Not long after I was trained on the ovens, I learned the managerial side of the store, and before I knew it, I was left to run the store on my own. I’m sure some of you guys are working at pizza places because it’s better than unemployment, but remember that there may be room to grow. Stick with it, and opportunity might jump out and sucker-punch you.

That’s awesome! It sounds like they chose a great manager.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about how he became a manager.

This person breaks down the money of a pizza manager.

Here’s someone who’s turned down the opportunity.

For this person, it’s more money as a driver.

Yet another person who makes more as a driver.

It’s awesome that he likes his job.