A Simple Wrong Number Call Turned Into an Unexpected Argument

Rude customers often have a trait in common: they are irrational and emotional.

It’s hard to get them to listen, and even if they do listen, they refuse to understand what they’re being told.

In this story, a call center worker got a call from a woman who was looking for a different company. Instead of believing that she had called the wrong number, she doubled down and insisted that she was right.

Keep reading to see how the employee finally gets the crazy customer off the phone.

Woman gets angry with me after being told what kind of business she called I worked at a call center for… let’s call it a personal health company. We got incoming calls from people searching for our site or for the services provided and sometimes our business bought old numbers from businesses that shut down. Because of this, we occasionally got wrong number calls but my god, this woman.

It’s a bizarre conversation.

M = me, CL = Clueless Lady M: Thank you for calling (company name with the word “Health” in the title) this is shwahaha! How can I help you today? CL: I need a water heater. M: A… a water heater? CL: (already impatient) YES. I need a water heater!

So she handles the mix-up professionally.

M: Okay, I believe you have the wrong number. As previously stated, you’re calling (company name, stressing the word “Health”) and we do not sell water heaters. CL: Listen, this was the number listed for (some water heater company’s name I guess) so I called it and you need to sell me a water heater! M: Ma’am, I’m sorry for the confusion but we don’t sell water heaters. CL: So, what, you won’t sell me one?! M: Well, I can’t sell you one because we don’t sell them.

The irrational questions keep coming!

CL: (Becoming irate) Are you telling me there isn’t a water heater for you to sell in your ENTIRE building?!?? M: (It’s 6 am and I’m already tired) I’m sure there’s a water heater somewhere in this building but it belongs to the building and I wouldn’t be authorized to sell it to anyone. I’d advise checking online to see if there’s another company you can – CL: (Condescending now) Oh, so you can’t sell me that? You can’t? Really? What do you sell? M: Uh… medical testing. CL: Oh, really? Medical testing? What kind?

The truth offended her so much.

M: Uh, um… it’s for, well, we sell testing for diseases you learn about it high school gym.? CL: (Like I’m an idiot) What? So I told her. CL: (Like a Victorian woman who had the vapors) HOW DARE YOU!! And she hung up. I wonder if she ever got her water heater.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who is using the credit card companies own envelopes against them.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

LOL that’s about it, too.

I loved that, too. Those people are still out there!

No, but I imagine lots of people want to.

It’s like they’re proud of looking stupid.

I had a similar call once. UGH!

Please don’t call again.