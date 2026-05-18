Woman Refuses to Babysit Coworker’s Daughter Again After Fish Tank Incident

I’d venture to say that most people who help out their friends or co-workers with babysitting duties do it with a smile and things run pretty smoothly.

But there are those few outliers where things go sideways and the situation gets UGLY.

And, let’s be honest, babysitting is actually a three-way street.

You have to deal with the personalities of the kid who needs looking after, the babysitter, and the parents…so that’s a lot to deal with.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she absolutely refuses to watch her co-worker’s daughter again…and we think you’re probably going to be on her side.

Hang on tight for this one, friends!

AITA for telling my coworker I can’t babysit her daughter anymore? “I (f20) am very close with one of my coworkers (f31). She has a very sweet 9 year old daughter. I babysit this daughter most weekends, for free. I also have a lot of pets. Including several fish tanks. My coworker’s daughter has always been super interested in my pets. Wanting to hold, feed, and watch them.

Yikes…this sure doesn’t sound good…

One day I noticed a bad smell coming from one of the tanks. I looked around and noticed several dead fish on the floor behind the tank. My tanks have floating plants that keep the fish from jumping out, not to mention the amount of them that had come out was very odd. I have cameras in my house, mostly to watch my pets while I’m at work. I looked to see if there was anything odd captured on the camera closest to the fish tank and saw something disturbing.

This little kid sounds like she might have a few screws loose…

My coworkers kid has stuck her hand in the tank, held it there (I’m assuming until one of the fish swam near it), pulled it out, toss it behind the tank, then repeated this several more times. Then she walked away, leaving the fish to die. As soon as I saw that I got very angry and called my coworker and told her that her daughter was not allowed back to my place. I explained what happened, expecting her to be disgusted and apologize for her daughter’s actions.

Her friend’s reaction was pretty bizarre.

Instead she got mad at me. I had called her on Friday and was supposed to watch her daughter the next day while she worked. I explained that I wouldn’t put my animals in harms way by letting her come back to my house. She said some stupid things about people making mistakes and that her daughter is young.

A lot of us would’ve said the same thing!

This made me even more mad and I told her that this is how serial killers are made and that her daughter needed therapy before she decided killing animals was boring and moved on to humans, then hung up on her. It’s been a few days I’m feeling very conflicted. I love this kid. I’ve been babysitting her since I was 17 and she was 6. She’s a very sweet and quiet girl, and from what I’ve personally observed she loves my animals. But I have video evidence of her killing my fish. I don’t want her to try and go for one of my other pets, or kill any more of my fish. I genuinely can’t think of a reason she would have done this that doesn’t involve her just wanting to kill the fish. AITA for not letting her come back to my house?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader gave her some advice.

This individual weighed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, that story sure escalated quickly!

You can’t blame the woman who wrote this story for reacting this way, because the kid she watched is obviously the spawn of Satan.

Okay, okay, that might’ve been a bit harsh, but a little kid doing this to someone’s pets is pretty outrageous.

It all boils down to this: some people aren’t fit to watch children, and some children shouldn’t be left with folks who aren’t their parents. Period.

You can’t blame her for not wanting this kid around anymore.