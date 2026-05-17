The Gift Card Insult: How an Overreaching Corporate Intimidation Tactic Blew Up in Management’s Face

Nothing lights a fire under an employee faster than getting a $25 gift card after making their boss millions of dollars.

Deciding he had been insulted enough, one fed-up employee drafted his resignation and accepted a much better job elsewhere.

But when his boss tried to threaten him into staying, the employee’s new company made it clear they weren’t there to play games.

Keep reading for the full story.

I made my boss over $1.5 million while I made $45k/year. For Christmas, he got me a $25 gift card. When I put in my two week notice, he called legal on me. I worked my rear end off for this man, essentially running his entire book of business for him. For Christmas, he got me a $25 AMC gift card. The closest AMC theater is 1.5 hours away in another state. That ticked me off and made me start looking for other jobs.

The employee did their due diligence to ensure his replacement was competent.

I genuinely cared about my job and the account, so I waited to accept a job offer until I had trained someone else to do my job. When the time came, I met him in his office and told him that I had accepted another job and that I was putting in my notice — but to not worry, because I already had someone trained.

When I told him that I had accepted a position with another company in our field but would not be doing the same thing — so it wouldn’t violate my non-compete — he called our Chief Legal Officer on speakerphone while I sat there. The CLO told me that “I cannot even mop floors at a company in our field for at least a year.”

They tried to push him for details, but he wouldn’t budge.

The CLO then added HR to the call, and HR told me that since I wouldn’t be pursuing my new job, they were going to let me work 2 more weeks to make sure the handoff goes smoothly — and then I would be fired for looking for other jobs. They asked me for more details as to what I would be doing at my new job, and I told them I wasn’t going to discuss it.

But management wasn’t going to just drop it.

After I left, the CLO of this company — a company that brings in $6 billion per year in revenue — called me randomly for the next few weeks trying to intimidate me. They even started contacting my new employer.

Luckily, I don’t work for a lousy company now, and the CEO got involved and told them that they would be ready to fight this in court.

It’s clear now they were just trying to intimidate him.

They stopped contacting me after that — which meant they never even planned on taking me to court.

They just wanted to scare me into quitting my new job. Forget companies like this. We don’t have to put up with this anymore.

This employee stood his ground and it paid off.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a job-hunter who was shocked when the recruiting company told them too turn down a job because the salary was too low.

What did Reddit have to say?

The boss’ behavior really doesn’t reflect well on him or the company.

Some employers seem to count on their employees not reading the fine print.

This commenter is glad this employee is on to bigger and better things now.

It’s best to keep certain details under wraps for your own protection.

Loyalty is a two-way street, but toxic bosses never seem to understand that.