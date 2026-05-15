Poor planning can make workplace situations incredibly awkward.

The following story involves an employee whose boss instructed him to deactivate a coworker’s account.

Turns out, the employee was about to be terminated.

He thought it was a strange way of firing someone in the office, especially considering the odd order of events.

Read the full story below for all the details.

De-activate their account? Sure thing, boss There is a guy at work that apparently the managers do not like. The owner came to me this morning and asked me to deactivate his account. They said they are going to terminate him. I know that the owner would be late to their own funeral. I actually like the guy quite a bit.

This man thought the management should be talking to the employee instead of canning him.

I think they really should be working with him to improve his performance rather than just canning him. So sure, I will deactivate the account right now, boss. No problem. It has been an hour. The guy is in the office right now trying to figure out why his account is not working.

He witnessed a strange way of terminating an employee.

Meanwhile, the boss is ten feet away from him in the open office plan. He is furiously typing up a notice of termination. They had not even bothered to do that before asking me to deactivate the account. He keeps having to stop and come over to try to help the guy with his account. Fun times.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person shares a similar experience.

I had that scare once, says this person.

Here’s what this person would do.

And finally, here’s a valid point.

If you’re going to fire someone, maybe write the letter first before deleting their account.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.