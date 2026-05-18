Man Refuses to Let Brothers Live in His House While He’s Abroad Over Responsibility Concerns

I’d venture to say that most of us would do everything in our power to help out our friends and family members if they needed it.

But, let’s look at the other side of the coin: we all have folks in our lives who, unfortunately, can’t be trusted, are shady, and will take advantage of us.

It’s sad, but true!

And with those types of people, you can only do so much for them without giving in too much, because if you give them an inch, they’ll take a mile.

A man wrote the story below and talked about why he won’t let either of his two brothers live in a house he owns after he leaves the country.

And, trust me, he has his reasons and they all seem pretty valid…

Check out what he had to say!

AITA for not letting my family live in my empty house? “I (38m) come from a family that has always struggled to get by. My mother raised 4 sons as a single mother and would go to the ends of the earth for us. She has always rented as has most of my immediate and extended family.

You gotta have respect for someone who does this.

I broke the mold when I got my dream house built in 2016. It’s quite a large home as (at the time) I was planning on eventually starting a family and having kids. Fast forward to today, I ended up focusing more on my career and have been in no rush to start a family, so besides romantic partners and the occasional temporary roommate, I’ve lived in my house alone.

Especially since he lives life on his terms!

I’m set to move overseas later this year and it will be for the foreseeable future. I offered to let my mother live in my house while I’m away (and have offered her many times prior to this) but she has again said no, she likes where she lives and has no plans to move (she is in a housing commission/public housing house so the rent is very low and the lease is essentially indefinite). Both my older and next younger brother (there are 4 of us and I’m the second oldest) found out about my offer to my mother and started throwing out not so subtle hints about letting either of them move in.

Why should he let just anyone stay there?

It all came to a head over Easter when they both asked outright if either of them/their families can stay at my house and I told them in no uncertain terms, they aren’t allowed in my home while I’m away. This led both of them to blow up at me, calling me selfish, saying I never needed a house that big anyway and now I won’t even be living in it while they both have partners/kids and their current house/apartment aren’t big enough for their families but with the housing crunch, they can’t afford any bigger.

It sounds like his family members have some work to do on themselves and he ain’t about to take on their problems.

I called them out on this, they both earn decent money but just can’t budget. They spend money like it’s going to rot. They both go on regular (and quite pricey) holidays, always have the latest gadgets and one just bought a 70k+ ute. I ended up leaving the Easter festivities early when they wouldn’t drop the subject and started using my nieces and nephews as props to guilt me into letting either of them move in. My family has been blowing up my phone ever since, even my mother has tried to find a way to get me to let them move in. I don’t trust them in my home without me, but am I just selfish for leaving a large home empty for so long when they have growing families? AITA?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user offered some advice.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

And this person agreed.

You can’t really blame this guy for taking a stand on this issue. It’s pretty clear that he has some serious trust issues with his brothers and he doesn’t want them attached to something that he owns and that he’ll most likely be able to sell in the future.

So can you really blame him for making this decision?

The answer is HECK NO!

It can be hard to say no to family members…but sometimes, it’s gotta be done!