The Vending Machine Mystery: Why One Man’s Attempt to Fix the Bill Validator Uncovered a Hilarious Financial Crime

Technical problems are sometimes caused by someone trying to be “creative.”

In this story, a man was called to fix a vending machine that had a completely jammed coin validator.

After a long drive and careful diagnostics, he dismantled the machine to find the real issue hidden inside.

What he discovered was both frustrating and strangely impressive at the same time.

Let’s take a closer look!

I drove 40 minutes to fix a jammed vending machine. The cause was… unexpected. Yesterday, I received a call. “Filippo, the vending machine coin validator does not accept coins. It is completely jammed. You need to come right away.” Great. It was a 40-minute drive. I arrived and started diagnostics.

This man checked everything, yet the machine was still jammed.

From the outside, the coin validator looked perfectly normal. I tried inserting a coin. It was completely jammed. Nothing went through. Alright, time to open the machine. I removed the coin validator, checked the sensors, and cleaned everything. It was still jammed.

He found out that some had put in a 5 euro bill.

Now, I was curious. I removed the entire payment system. I started checking the coin chute deeper inside the machine. That is when I found it. Someone had put in a 5-euro bill. They folded it perfectly into a tiny square. They pushed it into the coin slot. It was not crumpled or forced. It was perfectly folded, like an origami. It was wedged in so tightly.

It took him 30 minutes to fix it.

I actually needed tools to get it out. It was 40 minutes of driving. And 30 minutes of dismantling a vending machine. All because someone tried to pay with a perfectly folded 5-euro origami coin. I am still not sure if I am more annoyed or impressed.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

Lol. Here’s a funny but sensible comment.

This user shares their friend’s experience.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, someone who fixes ATMs speaks up.

Looks like someone was getting a little too creative with their payment.