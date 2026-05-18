May 18, 2026 at 6:55 pm

The Assistance Button Feud: How a Self-Checkout Notification Triggered a High-Stakes Customer Complaint

by Heather Hall

woman at self checkout

Pexels

Sometimes, you come across a person who seems to be annoyed by your very existence, for no reason.

So, what would you do if a customer pressed the assistance button, but when you arrived, they claimed they’d never touched it? Would you just acknowledge it and move on? Or would you argue with them over whether they pressed it or not?

In the following story, one self-checkout cashier finds herself in this predicament and gets a complaint after choosing the latter. Here’s her story.

If you don’t lie to the cashier, things go more smoothly.

I run the self-checkout at your friendly neighborhood retail store.

Yesterday was pretty busy, but it always dies down eventually, so I stood in front to see if I could attract customers to my area.

I’m watching as a woman (W) comes through, baby in her arms, 4 items in her cart, and proceeds to check out.

She scans some colored pencils twice, so she calls me over. I cancel the extra, put it in her bag, then go back to my post. Shortly afterwards, I hear the “beep” of a register that’s having some error of some sort.

At first, the woman ignored her.

I go back to her register, and on the screen it says “Help is on the way.” Well…here I am.

M: Hi, what did you need help with?

Silence.

M: Did you maybe press the Help button by accident?

The customer denied pressing the button.

W: No.

M: Okay…well, somehow you pressed the help button.

W: No, I didn’t.

M: …okay, well…somehow the Help button got pressed.

By this point, she was over the woman’s attitude.

W: No, I pressed it earlier when I needed you to take something off. Now it’s saying something about assistance needed.

Her attitude is starting to annoy me, and unfortunately, there’s not really anything I’m going to say that will make this situation any better, so I just remain silent at this point.

W: You know, they should really hire self-checkout people that (incoherent mumble).

When the lady walked off, she headed straight for the customer service desk.

M: I’m sorry?

And she leaves, right to the service desk. Not surprising. Here’s the thing: I’ve gotten compliments from my managers for handling customers better than they themselves would have handled customers.

Sure enough, a couple of minutes later, a manager comes by, and I already know what it’s for. The lady said I was being rude.

I told him what happened, and he basically said that because a customer complained, he had to come by and talk to me about it.

Frustrated, she pressed the button herself.

Afterwards, I had a hunch, so I decided to run a test. I pressed the Help button.

R: CALL FOR HELP?

Then of course there’s the big button to confirm that you do, indeed, want to call for help. I press it.

R: ASSISTANCE NEEDED. bleep

Which had to have happened AFTER I canceled her extra item, NOT before.

Eek. It seems like the woman did it on purpose.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about all this.

This reader suggests just letting it go next time.

Youre Lying 3 The Assistance Button Feud: How a Self Checkout Notification Triggered a High Stakes Customer Complaint

Here’s someone who’s had that happen to them at a register.

Youre Lying 2 The Assistance Button Feud: How a Self Checkout Notification Triggered a High Stakes Customer Complaint

According to this comment, you should never argue with a customer.

Youre Lying 1 The Assistance Button Feud: How a Self Checkout Notification Triggered a High Stakes Customer Complaint

Yet another person who’s dealt with the same error at a self-checkout.

Youre Lying The Assistance Button Feud: How a Self Checkout Notification Triggered a High Stakes Customer Complaint

She needs to be warned about her attitude.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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