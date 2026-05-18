Woman Painting Ceramics Mistaken for Employee, Then Asked About Pricing and Party Bookings

Sometimes people walk into a situation and immediately assume they know what’s going on.

So, what would you do if you were at a paint-your-own-ceramic store and someone started treating you like an employee? Would you keep trying to explain that you don’t work there? Or would you just go along with them and start answering questions?

In the following story, one woman deals with this encounter and decides to play along. Here’s her story.

Lady Thinks I Paint Ceramics for Customers I like painting ceramics. It’s a stress reliever for me, and I went often before the pandemic. I was painting at my local paint-your-own-ceramic store one day to get away from my parents for a few hours and calm down. The owner trusted me enough to leave me alone in the store and stepped out for a bit. I zoned out and just focused on my work when I heard the Karen.

The woman kept cutting her off.

Karen: You! I tried calling for 30 minutes! Why didn’t you answer me?!

Me: Sorry, miss, I- Karen: I wanted to know the prices of your ceramics, and I wanted to book a party for Friday! Me: Ma’am, I don’t-

Then, the owner walked in.

Karen: Now tell me the prices!

I get up and walk over to the shelf, then start to repeat the same statement I have heard over and over again. Can you tell I come here often? Lawl. While I was doing this, the owner came back in. Owner: OP, what are you doing? Me: This lovely lady wanted to know the prices, so I was explaining how pricing worked.

The owner set her straight.

Owner (To Karen): Miss, she’s a customer.

Karen: That’s nonsense, I saw her painting. Owner: Ma’am, this is a paint-your-own ceramic shop. She’s painting something for herself. Karen: Then how does she know about the pricing system here?

Luckily, she didn’t lose her cool.

Owner: She’s a regular here. She’s heard both my daughter and I talk pricing over and over again, so of course she would know.

Karen: Then who do I talk to? Owner: I can assist you. OP, you can go sit. I got this. I got a free mocha from her daughter’s coffee shop for not losing my cool on that Karen.

Wow! It’s amazing how some people just refuse to listen.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say.

This reader wouldn’t have done business with her.

Here’s someone who would’ve been rude to her.

According to this comment, she should’ve quoted high prices.

For this person, the lady was more rude than a Karen.

She handled it perfectly.