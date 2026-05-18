Teen Tells Father She’ll Cut Contact If He Misses Her High School Graduation After Years of Absences

Imagine growing up with divorced parents, and your dad spends much more time with his stepson than he does with you. Would you be jealous?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this situation, and she decided to give her dad an ultimatum. She wants him to attend her high school graduation, and if he doesn’t, there are big consequences.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for telling my dad that if he choses to attend my step-brother’s graduation then he better forget about me? I’m an only child and my(18F) parents divorced when I was 8. My dad remarried when I was 12 and for a while everything was fine. But after a few years of living there with them I started to notice that my dad preferred my step-brother (13 now). They did more things together and started to ditch me to go to his games, his plays, his tournaments.

It took drastic measures for her dad to realize he messed up.

For every 10 things I invited him, he only attended to 1 maybe 2. His wife always gave excuses; ”(her son) is younger than me”, ”they are really close”, ”his dad is not involved” and told me that at least, I was lucky to have a dad with me and specifically one who was willing to ”share his love”. Well my mom told him sad stuff and gather all this things to aim for sole custody when I was 13 and won it. Only then I saw my dad being hurt for me ”being taken away” because in his eyes I was his little girl and him his little boy.

He still misses almost all of her important activities.

I started to spend some time with my dad but only if he picked me up to do it. He still missed most of my things and I’ve always resented him and his other family for it. Since this is my last year I had a lot of significant activities. I had my last debate, my last volleyball game, I won best essay in my class, got into best 20 alumni and finally went to pick my prom dress. Some (if not all) of these things he missed because he was working or attending something regarding his family and I can’t have it anymore.

She gave her dad an ultimatum.

My graduation is Dec 15, the same as my step-brother’s elementary school and when I told my dad he said that he would see if he could make it which meant he wouldn’t so I came clear. I said that, while graduating elementary school is nice and yeii for him, I’m graduating high school and I’m on my way to university so he can’t really compare those things and, if he chose my SB’s graduation he better forget about me. His wife flipped and told me that I was taking my SB’s dad away from a big day and I was being a spoiled brat. I told her that I couldn’t be an spoiled brat if I was being ignored the whole freaking time and that I wasn’t talking to her.

She’s wondering if she was too harsh.

My dad looked shocked so I said that he could be there for once or he can miss forever and left… But now that I’m cooled off I’m starting to feel bad. I love my dad to pieces. I just want him there for me too and I surely don’t want to hurt a little kid. I was wondering if I was an AH for acting how I did because he’s paying half of my college fund and I gave him an ultimatum, plus my dad is not prone to confrontation while my mother and I are.

She is not being too harsh. Her dad clearly favors his stepson. Asking him to attend her high school graduation is not being a spoiled brat.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

High school graduation is definitely more important than elementary school graduation.

This person points out that the stepson is clearly the dad’s favorite child.

Another person points out the error in the stepmom’s logic.

This isn’t a bad idea.

She gave her dad one last chance.