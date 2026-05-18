The Loyalty Trap: How One Woman’s Relentless Relationship Tests Drove Her Closest Friend Away for Good

As you get older, you want your friendships to be easier.

No drama, no fighting, no backstabbing…and absolutely no loyalty tests.

That’s high school stuff and it needs to left behind with all the petty, teenage shenanigans.

But, as I’m sure you’re aware, some people never outgrow that petty phase and they spend their whole lives causing problems for their friends and loved ones.

And if you’ve been there, you know that all it makes you want to do is NOT spend time with those people anymore.

A woman wrote the story below and explained why got fed up with a friend of hers who constantly tested their friendship…

Let’s take a look and see what went down.

AITA for leaving my friend at a restaurant after she “tested” me? “I (23F) have a close friend (24F) who we’ll call Stella who has this really annoying habit of doing little things to “test” our friendship.

Well, this sounds pretty infuriating…

She’ll say stuff like “I just wanted to see if you’d notice I was upset” or “I wanted to see if you would drop what you were doing to help me.” This REALLY makes me mad, and I’ve told her before that I would really love it if she stopped doing that and just talked to me openly if something was bothering her. Last weekend we went out to dinner with 2 friends. At the end, we asked for separate checks. When it came to me, I noticed they had charged me one of Stella’s drinks. She had already paid, so I decided not to say anything then because I didn’t want to complicate everything for the staff. I figured I would just bring it up later.

It was time to get paid! Hopefully…

After dinner, while we were saying bye, I quickly mentioned to Stella that one of her drinks had been charged to my bill and that I thought she had overlooked it. I said it really nicely and pretty offhandedly. HOWEVER, after I told her that, Stella suddenly got really cold and just said, “Oh.” I’m a really awkward person and don’t know how to handle people when they’re being rude or standoffish, so I kind of let it slide.

Her friend sounds like she has some issues…

Later that night she texted me saying she felt I had been acting selfishly and that she didn’t feel “appreciated” in our friendship despite her doing so much for me. She said she HAD noticed the drink wasn’t charged to her and waited to see whether I would offer to cover it since she had helped me move into my new apartment two months ago. I understand wanting to be appreciated, but I was honestly REALLY annoyed. I don’t think it’s healthy to help your friends and EXPECT something in return. That feels really transactional.

You just can’t please some people…

I told her that if she wanted me to buy her a drink as a thank-you for helping me move, it would have been better to say so TWO MONTHS AGO. Instead, this turned something small into some arbitrary test of friendship. She replied that “it shouldn’t have to fall on her to keep reminding me to show basic appreciation.” We decided to meet for brunch the next day to talk it out in person. I got there first and ordered a coffee. HOWEVER, before I could even really say anything, she immediately started telling me how she hoped I had thought more about my actions.

Her friend needs to chill out!

At that point, I just COULDN’T do it anymore. I was so frustrated that any attempt at having a productive conversation turned into me somehow being the villain. I just stood up, paid for my coffee, and left. I texted her afterward saying that I was done participating in her little “tests” and that I can’t be friends with someone who isn’t willing to communicate like an ADULT. I just don’t know how I can make her understand that she needs to STOP. TESTING. PEOPLE. Quite LITERALLY. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

You know who needs this kind of aggravation in their life?

Absolutely no one!

And I, for one, think she did the right thing by putting her “friend” in her place and walking out on her.

As a medical professional once told me, STRESS WILL KILL YOU.

I think that just about sums it up, don’t you?

These kind of drama-filled relationships just aren’t worth it.

Her friend sounds like a real handful…and that’s putting it mildly!