The Emotional Wall: Why One Daughter Finally Walked Away From a Mother Who Could Never Love Her

Who would have thought that a mother could hate her daughter so much?!

This girl shares how her mother has been exploiting her forever.

Check out how things got worse between them.

AITAH for blocking my mom and refusing to give her a form for her taxes, possibly getting her into trouble? Hey, everyone. This is my first time posting in this sub, so forgive me if it sounds a bit jumbled. To add some context to this story, my mom and I have never had the best relationship.

Things have always been rough between them…

She had me when she was 19, and she constantly passed me off to my grandma or great grandma when I was a baby/toddler, so we never really got to bond like how children and mothers usually do. My younger brother has always been her favorite child, and that’s not even up for debate. She would force me to do his homework for him while he sat back and played video games in his bed, telling me I needed to fix my handwriting because it didn’t look enough like his and he couldn’t get in trouble. My mom wasn’t strict in the way of checking my phone or keeping track of my location. However, she was strict in what I did in my day to day life. I wasn’t allowed to shower more than 3-4 times a week, and when the allotted days came around, I had to ask her for permission.

That sounds really weird…

As a child I was obese, so she monitored what I ate closely and made sure it fit her standards, which led me to developing bulimia in my last year of middle school. My mom would tell me things like how I was difficult to talk to and about how she didn’t like doing things with me because I was weird or annoying. She would go out with my brother and step dad almost daily and leave me at the house all by myself, even when they were gone for weekend trips in which I had to take care of our dog during. When I opened up to her about certain things, for example, about harming myself, she told me that I was disgusting and that no woman of God should behave like that and that I should just pray instead of worrying.

She had such strict rules!

I’m a Christian, but she has absolutely no room to talk about anything like this. I’ve also always hated that argument. Like what does that even mean? Anyways, that’s not really relevant to the story. Just thought that was funny. And to top it all off, my mom stole the entirety of my brother and I’s college funds my great grandmother left us before she passed away because we weren’t old enough for them to be put in our names yet. To this day, she still denies ever having access to our accounts. She only ever texts me when she needs money, even though she tells me I’m irresponsible with my spending. She has no job, and my brother still lives with her even though he’s eighteen.

That’s INSANE!

He works for my former step-dad, as they broke up not long after I left for college, but he pays my brother terribly. My brother texts me every once in a while begging for $5 because my mom hasn’t bought food in weeks and he hasn’t eaten in days. Fast forward a bit, around two weeks ago. I don’t really talk to my mom very much, and when I do it’s about something important like school or a family event. However, my mom is addicted to Facebook. She stays online nearly 24/7 considering she has no job. Like I said, we never talk unless she needs something, so it feels strange to just text her whenever something fun or exciting happens. So, she usually finds things out about my life through Facebook. Three days ago, my mom texted me asking for a 1098-t form from my school saying that she needed it for her taxes. From my understanding, she doesn’t even need this form.

Her mom has been terrible at parenting…

It’s completely optional given our circumstances. By claiming this on her taxes, she receives money in her refund. Basically, by submitting the form, she’s telling the IRS that she’s paying my student loans back herself and she needs money for it. I never even thought to check for a form like that, because my job doesn’t pay me enough for me to even file taxes. I made less than $5,000 last year because I was in between jobs, homeless, and still taking classes full time. Throughout this entire ordeal, my mom never offered to help even once. I asked her for $20 dollars once because I had already sold my car, and my fiancé and I were living out of his truck and we needed money for gas.

UH OH…

I had literally sent her $20 not even a week beforehand, and she refused, claiming she needed the money for her cigarettes. Anyways, we had a small altercation about the form. Neither of us sounded angry through text, but I was fuming at the idea of her squeezing any more money out of me. She insisted that she needed it, saying that she would get in trouble with the IRS if she didn’t use it to file. I told her I would look for it, and I also reminded her that she hadn’t filled out her portion of my FAFSA. Last year, when I tried to file FAFSA for school, she refused to fill out. She said that I didn’t talk to her enough for me to be able to use her tax forms for “my benefit”.

She’s been very ignorant all this time.

Okay whatever but I literally couldn’t file them without her. My school said that if she refused to sign the FAFSA, she needed to sign a form saying that she wouldn’t sign the original files. Absolutely crazy, but oh well. I had to text my uncle and beg him to talk her into doing it. She ended up texting me saying that she had finished it. That was one of the last times we talked before this situation. My fiancé and I got engaged less than two weeks ago in Dallas on top of the reunion tower. It was small, and tbh I knew it was coming, but it was the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. We both posted about it the very next day, and I know my mom saw it because she reacted to it. She never texted. Never called.

Things got worse!

Keep in mind that this happened BEFORE she asked me for the tax form. So basically she just ignored the fact that I’m now engaged and asked for another form of money. Now I’m more sad than angry, because all I’ve ever wanted was for her to truly love and care for me. I’ve never felt a true connection with her because she has a few mental problems, but so do I. That shouldn’t stop you from loving your daughter. My fiancé and I are currently driving back to Dallas as I write this for my 21st birthday. My mom never remembers my birthday. My brother has always reminded her to text or call me. So, I’ve texted him asking to do me a small favor. I asked him to not mention anything, and even if it makes him upset, to not remind her or bring up birthdays in any way.

She’s so done with her mom’s behavior.

If she doesn’t text happy birthday by the end of tomorrow, I’m going to block her number. She’s already filled out my FAFSA, so I don’t need her to fill out any other forms for me, as by next year, I’ll be married and won’t her signatures for anything. However, I do feel some form of conviction for this. After all, she is my mother, but I also feel as if she partially deserves this. I’m not even sure if she’s telling the truth about needing the form or if she will get into trouble, as she’s a major pathological liar. She also has warrants out for her arrest that she’s been ignoring for years, and she’s also a convicted felon for buying my brother vapes while he was underage. If she does need the form, I’m not sure if her criminal status would affect this at all. Anyways, AITAH?

HORRIBLE! How can a parent treat their child like that?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this story.

That’s right! This user knows giving birth doesn’t make anybody a mother.

This user believes this girl has a horrible mom.

This user understands that the mom is exploiting her children.

That’s right! This user suggests blocking the mom.

This user believes this girl needs to stop hoping for the better.

Some people really need to move on from some relationships.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.