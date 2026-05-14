“Sir, I Still Need Your ID”: How I Watched a Guest Waste 15 Minutes Fighting a 10-Second Request

Some people would choose to argue first before complying.

The following story involves a front desk employee who asked a guest for his ID so they could check him in.

Instead of complying, the guest argued that his information should already be in the system.

What should have been a quick process turned into a frustrating back-and-forth.

Let’s take a closer look!

“I stayed here last week” is not a valid form of ID A guy comes up to check in. Me: “Hi! Can I see your ID, please?”. Him: “Why? I was here last week. You already have it.”.

This woman does not remember all the guests who have checked in in the past.

Oh perfect, my bad. Let me just access the vibes database real quick. I will confirm your identity based on ✨memory✨. It’s also bold of you to assume I personally work 24/7. I remember every single face that walks in here.

She insisted she still needed the guest’s ID.

Me: “I still need to verify it for this stay.” Him: “That doesn’t make any sense. Ugh, this is annoying. I have to search my bag or my suitcase.” Right, because asking for ID at check-in is a completely new and revolutionary concept. It is truly unheard of in the hospitality industry.

The guests demanded to use his record in the system.

He keeps insisting we should “just use what’s in the system.” And we will immediately after I confirm that you are, in fact, you. It is a wild concept, I know. After some more back and forth, it dragged on. It was over something that would have taken literally 3 seconds.

Once he handed the ID, the transaction was done so quickly.

He finally hands it over. Scan. Done. Key ready. Amazing. Groundbreaking. A miracle of modern efficiency. I will never understand why people fight so hard. They try to avoid doing the quickest, simplest step.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Indeed, right?

Here’s another honest opinion.

This person shares what they do.

Finally, it’s exhausting, says this one.

Some people will spend five minutes arguing just to avoid a five-second task.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.