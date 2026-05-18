He Made Lunch for His Abusive Father and Drew Mustard Pranks on the Sandwiches, Only to Learn His Mom Was Doing the Same Thing

Growing up in a difficult household can lead to unusual coping mechanisms.

The following story is about a young man who had an abusive father.

He sometimes helped make his dad’s lunch for work, but he decided he would add his own rebellious twist.

Years later, he discovered he wasn’t the only one doing it.

Let’s take a closer look!

Drew on my dad’s sandwiches My dad was abusive as hell. Psychologically, verbally, emotionally, financially, in every aspect except physical. Granted, looking back on my father, he was very seriously mentally unwell. He refused treatment.

This man’s mom would often prepare his dad’s lunch for work.

However, I was a bitter, angry teenager. I was fed up with the man child living in our home. So I was not particularly keen on psychoanalyzing my father’s actions. One of the tasks my mom was expected to do was pack my dad’s lunch for work. If she did not do it, he would throw a tantrum about it.

Sometimes, he would pack his lunch for his dad.

However, I sometimes did it for her. She worked a full-time job. She also got up early to get my siblings ready for school. My dad’s lunch was simple. It was two bologna and cheese sandwiches with mayo and mustard. It also included a couple of snack cakes and cracker packs. There was also a soda. It was a standard blue-collar meal.

He got creative when making his lunch.

However, if I was making his lunch, I took creative liberties. I drew in mustard on my dad’s sandwiches. I do not know why I started doing it. I just felt a way one night. I drew one. He never noticed. So from then on, if I made his sandwiches, you could bet there’s a private part in it.

He told this to his mom and found out she did the same.

I confessed this to my mom about a year ago. I am in my 20s now. She busted out laughing and told me she drew mean stuff in his sandwiches, too. It seems like pettiness runs in the family.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Short and sweet!

This user shares a personal experience.

Here’s another funny story.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, hope you’ve gotten therapy, says this person.

Sometimes, a little mustard mischief is the family’s way of coping.