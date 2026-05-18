The Closing Shift Ultimatum: How an Overworked Employee Forced His Lazy Manager Out of the Company

When someone in charge isn’t doing their job, it doesn’t usually go unnoticed for long.

So, what would you do if the GM called you and asked what really happened during a bad shift? Would you lie to make the manager look better? Or would you tell the whole truth, even if it meant he could lose his job?

In the following story, one employee deals with this exact scenario and starts talking. Here’s what he said.

Remember that manager who sent me home for being on my phone? Last time I closed with my worst manager, he was just being a little jerk. He sat in the office while the cook and I were left to do everything by ourselves. We closed at 10:30 because it was a weeknight and didn’t get out till about 1. Oh, let me take this moment to tell you that at the end of the shift, he openly admitted to me that he took 20 minutes of the cook’s time and my time to look better on paper. So the cook had it. He went to the GM and complained about it.

The GM was not happy when he found out.

So the GM calls me and asks what happened that night. I told him how it all went down and the whole 20 min ordeal. I told him about other things this manager has done, like getting the closing driver to take him out to the liquor store and assuring the driver that the GM knows and is ok with it. The GM had no idea about this. Well, the GM was upset. He told me he doesn’t stand for any of this, and it will be taken care of.

Fortunately, the guy got fired.

So, on Wednesday, to make a long story short, I called in to work because I wasn’t going to make it, and that manager guy answered. He was quiet and sounded depressed. Well, the very next day, I go into work and find he isn’t there anymore. Apparently, Wednesday was his last day, and he was given the option of quitting or being fired. So good news, my store is slightly less incompetent.

Nice! It’s always great when people get what they deserve.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever dealt with something similar.

This reader thinks the cook deserves a reward.

It sounds like this person learned the hard way.

According to this comment, it’s due to labor laws.

This person thinks the GM was smart.

That worked out well!