Wedding Dress Alterations Spark Tension After Friend Is Asked to Split the Cost

The things we do for our friends, right?

We want to help the in every way we can, but, sadly, sometimes we run into complications with them and things can go south in a hurry.

And big events don’t make things any easier!

And let’s be honest: weddings can bring out the worst in everyone involved sometimes.

In this story, a woman talked about how she asked her friend, who is a tailor, to help her out with her wedding dress…but then she wanted her to help her pay for some alterations.

As you can imagine, a lot of folks are divided on this one.

Take a look and see what you think.

AITA for asking my friend to help pay for my wedding dress? “I got married a few years ago. My friend (let’s call her Jen) is a professional tailor. When we told her about the engagement, she generously offered that as a wedding present, she would do pro bono alterations for not only my wedding dress, but my wife’s as well. The wedding was scheduled for October 15. My then-fiancée and I separately went dress shopping in January. My fiancée’s dress was scheduled to arrive in June, and mine would come in late July.

It sounds like things were on the track for the timeline.

I checked with Jen to see if that time frame would work for her, she said yes. We started fittings in early August. She would would on the dress here and there, and then we’d meet back up for refittings and adjustments throughout August and September.

Anyone would be upset by this development!

Then it was October, and we were cutting things close (no pun intended). On the 5th (10 days left before the wedding) Jen said that she wasn’t going to be able to finish the alterations before the wedding after all. She still had several steps left to do, and she was about to go out of town. She was super apologetic, recommended another tailor, and offered to pay for the remaining alterations. She also gave me a detailed explanation about what still needed to be done, so I could tell the tailor. Jen estimated that it would probably cost $100-200.

Nobody wants to pay extra for something that was already supposed to be taken care of…

For a rush job that ended up being a lot of finishing touches, the cost was $700. I have no idea if the second tailor majorly ripped me off, or if Jen just underestimated what was left to do, but I wasn’t about to start haggling right before my wedding. Jen had already offered to cover the expense, but since she hadn’t planned on $700, I offered to split the cost halfway with her instead. She was shocked at the price tag, but agreed to pay half. It was an extremely small backyard wedding, immediate family only, so Jen had always known she wasn’t attending. I did send her photos of my wife and I in our dresses, and made sure to thank her for all her hard work.

People tend to get upset about things like this!

There has never been a confrontation per se between Jen and myself, but we abruptly went from seeing each other fairly frequently to not seeing each other at all, or even really texting. She and her husband host get-togethers from time to time, and I stopped getting invites. I’ve had a couple people in my life suggest that I should have turned down her offer to pay for the remaining alterations to begin with, and once I found out the price I definitely shouldn’t have followed up on her paying for any of it, let alone half. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said this is all her fault.

Another reader agreed.

This individual said she’s to blame.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, it seems like a lot of readers think that the bride who wrote this story is to blame for what happened in this story.

We’ll never know what the ultimate fallout was between these two, but keep this in mind: if you hire your friends to do any kind of work for you, things can be tricky…

Because money changes everything!

This request didn’t go over very well…