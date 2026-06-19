Granddaughter Pays for Her Grandmother’s Care — but Watching Her Ignore Doctor’s Warnings Pushed Her to a Breaking Point

Watching someone you love struggle with serious health problems is hard. Watching them repeatedly refuse help while continuing habits that make things worse can be downright exhausting.

This 29-year-old says she’s been helping her grandmother manage finances while also trying to support her through a long list of serious health conditions, including early-stage cirrhosis, Type 2 diabetes, COPD, arthritis, gastrointestinal issues, and obesity. According to OP, her grandmother is in pain every single day and frequently talks about how badly she feels.

The difficult part is that OP believes many of her grandmother’s daily habits are actively worsening those conditions. She says she has offered affordable meal plans, financial help for healthier groceries, home-cooked meals, and even encouragement to see a doctor more consistently. But every suggestion is either ignored, dismissed, or quickly abandoned.

After hearing the same complaints day after day while watching nothing change, OP finally reached her breaking point—and said something she now worries may have gone too far.

AITA for telling my grandma to stop complaining about her health if she refuses to make changes? 29F have been helping my grandma out with finances as shes on low income and lives in a geared to income complex. Shes 68 years old and has a plethora of issues like early stage cirrhosis, diabetes type 2, COPD, and severe arthritis and other gastrointestinal issues along with being obese. My thing is, she eats \*terribly\*. Everyday, she wakes up in pain, which is valid. I see her suffer. But I also NEVER see her change her dietary needs.

Well, it all makes sense then.

I have given her ideas that are affordable and I offered to cover the difference of a special diet. She flat out ignores me and jumps to a different topic or says no. I tell her, lets see a doctor and she says no. She will drink her apple cider vinegar drink with lemon once and thinks thats a magic cure. Then she won’t do it again for months. There are no magic pills for her conditions. No cures for her cirrhosis or COPD. It always comes down to money. I calculated that she can have a healthy diet for under 200 a month, plus she can use the food bank. Shes spending more on groceries anyways. I shop the sales and am very strategic with budgeting.

That seems very helpful.

No instead, she only has cheese whiz, white breads, cheerios, muffins, hot dogs, grilled cheese with processed cheese. She at a whole loaf of banana bread in less than 2 days. She also ate a whole tub of ice-cream in less than 3 days. I offer to cook her healthy protein and fiber but she says no! Its complaints everyday. I offer solutions that are logical yet its ignored. I’ve been heavily judging her for that, its horrendous.

Oof, that’s rough.

I get it she doesn’t want to be helped. Then I told her to “stop complaining if you don’t want to actively change your life.” She ignored the comment and has been silent. Perhaps its a hurtful thing to say, but I worry and stress about her health and shes like my mom not grandma. Everyday I have no idea if she will make it through the day or not.

Not a good feeling.

Im told I shouldn’t try and help someone who doesn’t want to he helped. Which fair. But I also hate when people complain about things that have solutions. Thats my problem. So overall, I think im the a****** because of my delivery. I feel like a jerk but I have no empathy when people refuse to change. AITA?

Reddit mostly landed in the NTA territory. Many commenters understood OP’s frustration and acknowledged how emotionally draining it is to constantly support someone who seems unwilling to help themselves. A lot of readers sympathized with the helpless feeling of offering solution after solution, only to watch them get ignored.

At the same time, many felt OP’s comment lacked compassion for how complicated behavior change can be—especially for older adults dealing with chronic illness, pain, limited mobility, depression, addiction-like relationships with food, and decades of ingrained habits. Several pointed out that while OP may see simple solutions, her grandmother may be facing emotional or psychological barriers that make change much harder than it appears from the outside.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

The overall consensus was that OP’s frustration was valid, but the delivery was harsh. Many commenters felt the healthiest path forward may be accepting that Grandma may not change and deciding what boundaries OP needs to protect her own peace.

This person has a dad in a similar position.

This person doesn’t sympathize with Grandma at all.

And this person gives a soft NTA vote.

You can’t force someone to change, but you also don’t have to let their choices drain you indefinitely.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.