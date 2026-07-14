A Supervisor Ignored Every Warning About the Data Center, So When It Flooded He Was Held Responsible and Fired

When I think of a data center, I think of a lot of electronic equipment with really important information on it. When I think of electronic equipment, I think of how important it is to make sure it doesn’t get damaged in any way, exposed to temperatures that are too hot or too cold, and definitely keep it dry. Spilled water is the enemy.

In this story, a company’s data center experiences a much bigger problem than spilled water. It’s more like a flood, but it could’ve been prevented if the supervisor had just listened.

This story is long but quite captivating and with a very satisfying ending. It’s well worth the read. Let’s dive in.

“All of your equipment is now scrap.” This didn’t happen directly to me, but it did happen to my supervisor at my old job. He’s told me enough stories over the years between his many different jobs prior to IT that I can safely say that this is a true story. Let’s call my old boss $OldBoss. Let’s call his supervisor $PowerTrip. Let’s call the new guy $WhiteIntern.

It had been a long week.

One Friday, like any other Friday, $OldBoss throws a weekly full backup tape inside each of the three servers left in his small data center, a large reel into his VAX, dropped off last week’s backup tapes at the building next door, and walks down the block to the local burger joint for a beer and the burger special. Then he heads home. It had been a hellish week at work. $OldBoss had to fight with $PowerTrip about data center improvements that $PowerTrip implemented without consulting him. Initially, it was things that were a major improvement: keypads on all doors coming into the offices, and a new kick butt door for the data center.

This sounds really secure.

There had been some small thefts in the office, and keys were no longer trusted, even after all of the locks were changed. The installers had tons of issues installing this crazy data center door, because the building was so old and used huge granite blocks about 3 feet thick and the data center was in the basement. This building could probably withstand a nuke. The door installers were instructed to keep the room safe from smoke/fire and water (no matter the cost), so the door was sealed on all sides and damn near impenetrable. $OldBoss loved this, but as soon as it was done, $PowerTrip decided to have the sprinkler system extended into the data center as well.

Water and electronics don’t mix.

$OldBoss flipped out over the idea of having water rushing above very expensive equipment, but $PowerTrip basically told him: “It’s not your data center, it’s $PowerTrip’s data center. And I’ll do whatever I think is best for it. $OldBoss, you’re just my flunkie that shows up to keep it in shape, and I pay you 1/4 of my salary so that you keep your opinionated mouth shut.” $OldBoss told me that it took every fiber in his body to not hit the man, let alone keep his mouth shut. He did, however, go to HR the next day and report the issue.

The boss really only had one reason, but a good reason, for staying with the company.

It was dismissed without any reason given to him, and since he wasn’t in the union with the rest of the employees he had little power. He told me that he decided to stick with the company because they were paying him well, the job was stable normally, and his daughter was getting a discount at the local college. After all, family does come before happiness sometimes, and $OldBoss simply looked at it as a place where he could get paid for the next few years until his daughter graduated. Only 3 years to begin a job search and network with other people! Compared to his other previous jobs which were much more dangerous, this desk job was a godsend.

These two workers seem to clash about everything.

Over the next few years, he had few run-ins with $PowerTrip but they did what they were required to do and avoided each other. One thing that $OldBoss did regularly that really ticked off $PowerTrip was to request environmental monitoring equipment for the data center. Now that there were new AC units added as well as the sprinkler systems, he wanted humidity monitoring equipment as well as the noise sensors and flood detection systems.

Why can’t this guy ever admit when the Old Boss has a good idea?

Compared to other projects, this one was cheap. But $PowerTrip looked at it as a reason that $OldBoss was trying to throw him under the bus: $PowerTrip: “Why do we need this equipment again?” $OldBoss: “Because there are a few sources of water and moisture in that room now, and we didn’t put these sensors in the room back when we added those water sources.” $PowerTrip: “So…you’re saying that I MADE a MISTAKE? I don’t MAKE mistakes, I FIX them! Having this meeting with you was a mistake. I’ll talk it over with the bosses.”

He didn’t need this job anymore.

$OldBoss would send an inter-office memo to $PowerTrip ever year or so with the same proposal, worded differently each time, but apparently the damage had already been done. It was returned to him denied every year, with the same reason every time: “I don’t make mistakes” written every time on the project approval notes form. Finally, $OldBoss’s daughter was due up for graduating! The discounted education and the money they both contributed meant that she never had to worry about loans, and her education was fully paid off. She was going to be graduating in only a few weeks. $OldBoss planned on leaving in the next few months, but figured he better follow Rule #1 just one more time: CYA (Cover Your A**).

That was easy!

$OldBoss found a new job that was going to pay a ton more, and told them that he’d need 4 weeks notice to hand over the reigns and give all of the proper info to the next guy. So he sent the inter-office memo one last time to $PowerTrip for the environmental sensors project, who responded with a nasty, hand-written note saying to never question him again or he’d be fired. Needless to say, he went upstairs, put in his 2 weeks notice to a stunned $PowerTrip, went to HR and got his paperwork in order, and took the rest of the day off as sick. The last 2 weeks at this job had absolutely no interaction between $OldBoss and $PowerTrip, except on the final day when $PowerTrip had $OldBoss escorted out by police officers and all access codes to the doors were promptly changed.

Yikes!

$OldBoss had met his replacement that same day, some fresh-out-of-college kid who he would have gladly hired as an intern, but not someone to replace him. He went off to his new job, where everyone loved and respected him and his pay went up about $20,000 in the first year due to the major improvements he implemented. He was as happy as he could be. But then The Event™ happened a few years later. Nobody knows exactly how it started, but the fire marshal concluded that the VAX dot-matrix printer apparently caught fire for some reason and probably lit the many large boxes of paper next to it. The closest sprinkler went off, and it kept draining water.

This room is really secure!

Keep in mind the following: 1. This data center is in the basement. 2. It is now a sealed room, ever since the insane door was installed. 3. The walls are not drywall, but 3ft thick stone blocks. On all sides. 4. All cables ran out of the data center ceiling into the maintenance room directly above them. 5. There is nowhere for this water to go but up, or through a $10,000 vault-like door that isn’t moving

The water was in the room for quite awhile.

The ceiling in the room was about 12 feet above. The water didn’t reach the ceiling, but it did go up roughly 7 feet…apparently someone at the nightly guard desk stopped the system when the generic building alarm went off. However, since the office had keypad access installed in the last few years, none of the guards had ever needed to get into it during the night. The night guard could have probably called the head of the cleaning crew of the locksmith, but it was 2am on a Saturday. What’s the worst that could happen?

It wasn’t easy to get into the vault.

Monday rolls around, and the intern replacement is called in early since “VAX isn’t working”. He tries to open the vault, but can’t. He calls the locksmith, who takes one look at the vault said says “I didn’t install this beastly thing! Call that company!”. By this time it’s 10am and the many employees at this office are flipping out and Execs are pulling their hair out. Intern decides to go up to the maintenance closet and he peers down into the cable run hole and he goes white. You’re not supposed to go full white, but he did.

This is really bad!

He ran to $PowerTrip, whose office had become a War Room of sorts for the execs, since he was in charge of the IT department. I was told the conversation went like this: $WhiteIntern: “Hey um quick question $PowerTrip….do we have any environmental sensors in the data center?” $PowerTrip: “NOT THIS **** AGAIN! WHY ISN’T THE SYSTEM UP AND RUNNING YET, SLACKER? GET THE **** OUT OF HERE AND FIX IT!” $WhiteIntern: in a ticked off tone “You’re not paying me enough for this, so I’ll just say it. The data center is filled with water and looks like a swimming pool. All of your equipment is now scrap.”

I can’t help but roll my eyes at Power Trip’s thought process.

Everyone in the room freaked out all at once. It was disorder as everyone implemented CYA policy and the finger was immediately pointed at $PowerTrip, who was lost for a few seconds, but quickly found someone to blame. $PowerTrip: “Get the police on the phone! I know who did this!” $WhiteIntern: “Who did this?” $PowerTrip: “Obviously it’s $OldBoss getting back at me! I bet he did this!”

How does he even know where he works?

$OldBoss’s new job was only a few blocks away, and he was busy enjoying his Monday morning with the free donuts that management would bring in at the beginning of every week. He was looking at a promotion to management, and had his feet kicked up on his desk, when he heard a commotion at the front desk. He looks out from behind his office door and sees a few executives from his old company standing there shouting for him. $OldBoss gets up, walks over, and then notices purple-faced $PowerTrip being the primary agitator. “Oh God” was his only though. $PowerTrip: “HERE HE IS! YOU!!!! YOU TERRIBLE PERSON!!! YOU’RE COMING WITH US AND YOU’RE GOING TO ROT IN JAIL AFTER THE POLICE GET TO YOU!!! EITHER COME WITH US NOW OR WE’LL HAVE THE COPS COME OVER HERE!!!!”

I’m assuming he probably wanted to see this for himself.

$OldBoss: “What in the hell is going on? What are you talking about? I’m not going anywhere!!!” $PowerTrip: “YOU FLOODED THE DATA CENTER TO GET BACK AT ME YOU ******* **********” $OldBoss: “I WHAT?!? YOU…..sigh….You know what? Yea, I’ll come with you.” They walk him down to the old building, where police have already begun an inspection and the fire marshal was setting up pumps to get rid of the water. Everyone of any importance was there: Head of HR, security guards, every executive, and all eyes looked at him as soon as $OldBoss walked into the room. The glares were piercing.

Old Boss was pretty bold to interrupt the police.

The cops didn’t know that $PowerTrip had done this, and were in the process of telling him that he shouldn’t have done this, when $OldBoss says: $OldBoss: “I’d like to make a statement. Right now. In front of everyone.” $Police: “That can wait until we’re…” $OldBoss: “Nope, this needs to be done now. I’ve been enjoying my new job for about 4 years now, and I’d like to get back to it as soon as possible. $HR-Sally, if you’ll note that before I left in my record I gave you every inter-office memo I ever had with $PowerTrip explaining why we needed environmental monitoring, and his reasons for denying them. Can you read them aloud?”

This is why you always get it in writing!

$HR-Sally: “Let me find them here……….Um….’Too ******* expensive’, ‘I don’t make mistakes’, ‘I don’t make mistakes’, and ‘I don’t make mistakes, and I’ll fire you next time you bring this up’. $OldBoss: “Thank you Sally. And you’ll note that despite my extensive knowledge of the equipment, and what was needed, that my boss doesn’t make mistakes and he didn’t feel that this was needed.” $PowerTrip: “I KNOW YOU MUST HAVE STARTED THE FIRE!!!” $OldBoss: “Actually I was away with the CEO of my new company all weekend where he offered me a raise and a management position. I can call him down here if you’d like.”

Fast forward to one week later.

Upper management apologized to $OldBoss and let him leave, at the loud protest of $PowerTrip. He didn’t get to see what happened next. Less than a week later, he got a call to please come back to the old office at 9am by the guy that runs the company. You can’t really ignore that call, so he went back. $OldBoss: “You wanted to see me, $BigBoss?”

It was a job offer.

$BigBoss: “We just started trying to figure out how to start over here, and I realized that none of us have any idea what we’re doing. How would you like to come back to the company? $OldBoss: “There’s no way in hell….” $BigBoss: “We fired $PowerTrip as soon as you left the room last week and escorted him out of the building for gross negligence of company property, as we had never heard about this environmental monitoring plan that you proposed. In fact, I’m not offering you your old position, as the guy that replaced you is one of my relatives. I’m offering you $PowerTrip’s old position as our management head for IT. With an increase from what he was getting paid.” $OldBoss was actually thinking of retirement in a few years, but this was too good to pass up.

Now we find out how OP fits into this story.

$OldBoss: “When do you want me to start?” In the end, $OldBoss took the job and spent the next few years training $WhiteIntern as best as he could, and along the way they happily worked on many projects together and hired many underlings (as IT was becoming more and more popular with the other departments). I was one of the many underlings underneath $WhiteIntern that were hired to implement the new data center.

Here’s why OP likes this story.

This story is definitely one of my favorites, despite it taking a long time to tell, because it hits nearly some important rules in IT: 1. Cover Your A**. (All of the time.) 2. Do a good job. 3. Don’t burn bridges. 4. Have a data recovery plan (Storage area for Reels and Tapes was a separate building and everything was moved over there at the end of every week).

This last point might be the most important.

5. Listen to those under you, beside you, and above you. In IT, there are a million ways to get something done, and your way might not be the best way. At his retirement party, I remember that $BigBoss gave $OldBoss a fishbowl cup full of vodka, but with a little metal data center in the bottom of it someone made for him. Probably the best going away present anyone could have.

A flood in a data center. I’d probably go white if I saw that too.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The “intern” definitely ended up proving himself capable of the job.

This person described the story as “riveting.”

I don’t think he thought he flooded the data center. I think he thought he started a fire so that the sprinklers would go off which would flood the data center.

Yes, this is an important lesson.

If Power Trip had only listened and actually thought about the Old Boss’s suggestion, everything would’ve been different. The best bosses know that they don’t know everything and can spot a good idea when an employee has one. The worst bosses are, well, like Power Trip in this story.

I’m glad it all worked out well for the Old Boss, but RIP data center! The ending with the tiny data center in the fishbowl is hilarious and a sad reminder at the same time.

In the end, everyone got what they deserved!

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