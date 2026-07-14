How a Manager’s Impaired Daily Commute Backfired Into a High-Stakes Law Enforcement Sting

Driving while high is extremely dangerous and puts everyone on the road at risk.

What would you do if you had a manager who was constantly smoking pot at work, even when she went out to do deliveries?

That is the situation that the person in this story is in, and none of his coworkers want to report her to the cops because they are already understaffed. This guy, however, is thinking about reporting her anyway.

Personally, I think he should have reported her right away. Read through the full story and see if you agree.

WIBTA for getting my rude (but needed) manager fired and possibly arrested? So to set the scene, I work at the busiest pizza delivery place in my fairly large city.

Places are always understaffed.

Despite being the busiest, though, we’re still woefully understaffed, particularly in the manager/supervisor department. We currently have just the minimum number of managers possible, each of them maxed out on hours just to have one in the store at all open hours.

One bad manager can really ruin a whole team.

As you can imagine, the store is extremely busy for a food/delivery place, and it can get hectic, stressful, and at times chaotic. The quality of the supervisor can make or break a day for us. Now one of these managers, let’s call her Dee, is straight up terrible. She’s entitled and rude to everybody besides her one best friend at work.

It is hard when you have bad employees but they are better than nobody.

She insults and berates us all, doesn’t help at all because “I pay people for that,” smokes right outside the open kitchen door, and generally makes us all miserable. The only reason the owner hasn’t fired her is because we don’t have anyone else to fill the 40+ hours a week manager shifts, and she hasn’t been officially caught doing anything illegal.

This is beyond unacceptable.

The worst part, however, is her constant pot smoking. Now I don’t care if you wanna smoke off the clock, that’s all cool, but being high on the job is another. Especially in a delivery place! I’m 100% against driving under the influence, which she does ever single day.

This woman needs to be arrested.

She’s constantly taking “smoke breaks” in her car every hour or so (I’ve seen this myself) even on days when she’s driving deliveries. I don’t care if she “hasn’t hit anyone yet,” she’s still being crazy irresponsible and putting other folk’s lives at risk IMO.

They are all putting other people’s lives at risk just because they don’t want to ‘snitch.’

Nobody else has reported it because they all think that would be wrong/messed up to do to somebody you know and work with, (getting them fired or arrested) and would be disloyal/”a snitch.” Plus, it would really mess up the store until a new manager could be found for all those hours; I honestly don’t know how we’d cope, as the store really needs at least one manager at all times. WIBTA if I reported her to the cops?

Someone who drives high every day is a menace to society. They should all report her to the cops and get her off the road.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This is a smart thing to do.

She deserves to face consequences.

Failing to report her is putting everyone on the road at risk. The company being short staffed is not this employee’s problem.

Having a driver who is high on the road is a bigger risk for the company (and everyone else) anyway.