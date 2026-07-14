How a Wife’s Failure to Check the Receipts Backfired Into an Ironclad Termination Notice

Some jobs come with a lot of responsibility. This one came with exactly one task: check the bag — and it still didn’t get done.

One husband’s drive-thru system relied entirely on his wife confirming the order was correct before they left the parking lot, a job she consistently performed by glancing inside for half a second and declaring everything fine.

But after one too many botched meals, the husband informed her that she was being let go from the position — effective immediately.

So he reassigned to Quality Assurance Consultant, a demotion he later formalized with an actual termination letter and a severance package consisting of a single ketchup packet.

She’s since gone silent on HR, which also happens to be him.

You’ll want to keep reading for this amusing story.

AITAH for demoting my wife… My wife and I have an unspoken system. I drive, she checks the bag before we leave the drive-thru because, according to her, “they always forget something.”

There’s a big catch in all this, though.

“The problem is… she never actually checks the bag. She’ll grab it, peek inside for maybe half a second, say, “Yep, we’re good,” and hand it to me.

This has made for many unsatisfying meals.

This has resulted in: Missing fries. Missing sauces. The wrong drink. A burger that had literally nothing on it except the bun and patty. One memorable occasion where they forgot my entire meal.

So finally the final straw came.

Last week we got home, and once again my order was wrong. I looked at her and said, “I’m sorry, but I’m going to have to let you go. We’re moving your position to Quality Assurance Consultant. Effective immediately, I will be checking the bags.”

She thought he was kidding at first, but he couldn’t have been more serious.

She laughed… until I made a fake termination letter when we got home that cited “repeated failure to identify missing nuggets.” I even gave her a tiny severance package, a ketchup packet and a coupon for a free Frosty.

The couple is now at a standstill over this imaginary job, but very real concern.

She says I’m ridiculous and has informed me she’s no longer speaking to HR (me). I maintain that if your only job is to check the bag, you should probably check the bag. So… AITA for demoting my wife from Official Bag Checker?

This is the natural result of coasting through your appointed duties.

What did Reddit have to say about all this?

This commenter is taking notes for their future relationships.

An HR rep chimes in with their professional opinion.

This husband doesn’t want a lawsuit on his hands.

Clearly some other redditors were taking this way too seriously.

Some jobs come with complicated responsibilities, but this one was about as simple as a job could get.

Issuing an actual termination letter over missing nuggets is objectively ridiculous, but so is a bag-checking success rate this consistently bad.

It’s clear this couple has a good sense of humor, so they’re bound to sort this all out eventually.

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